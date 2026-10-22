Haryana to contest electricity regulatory panel’s order within 5-6 days, says Anil Vij

The Haryana government would challenge the decision to grant electricity distribution licences for Gurugram and Nuh to a private firm before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. Energy minister Anil Vij said the government would also seek a stay.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission is an autonomous body established under the electricity law enacted by the Centre.

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Clarifying the state government’s position, Vij said the government had neither invited applications nor sought proposals for privatisation.

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“The department has worked diligently on this matter. We engaged competent lawyers and presented our opposition firmly before the Commission. Now that HERC has ruled against the government’s position, we will approach APTEL and file an appeal,” Vij said.

CM urges employee unions to defer strike CM Nayab Singh Saini, meanwhile, also assured power employees that the government would strongly challenge before Appellate Tribunal. He offered to engage lawyers trusted by unions and appealed to them to defer their three-day statewide strike in the public interest.

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Chairing a review meeting, Saini directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and protect installations. DGP Ajay Singhal said 6,230 police personnel had been deployed at 1,015 locations to maintain security.