Haryana to deploy drones, Parali Protection Force to eliminate stubble burning this paddy season

Ahead of the paddy harvesting season, the Haryana Government has unveiled an extensive strategy to eliminate stubble burning. For the first time, to strengthen monitoring, the state is planning drone-based surveillance of stubble-burning incidents, deployment of a dedicated “Parali Protection Force” at the district and block levels, and intensified late-night patrolling.

In addition, financial incentives will be offered to farmers adopting sustainable crop-residue management practices.

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The initiative forms part of Haryana’s action plan to curb farm fires and comply with the directives of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi said the measures are aimed at ensuring the complete elimination of stubble burning while safeguarding air quality across the region.

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In line with CAQM directions, the state is coordinating with DRIISHYA to deploy drones for real-time monitoring. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to identify villages and locations in advance where drone flights will be conducted. The initiative combines drone technology, satellite imagery and ground-level inspections to create a more robust and accurate monitoring mechanism for seasonal stubble burning.

Parali Protection Force will comprise police personnel, Agriculture Department officials, administrative officers, nodal and cluster officers, and representatives of other stakeholder departments. The force will monitor farm-fire incidents and initiate immediate action against violators.

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Under the enforcement framework, every verified case of paddy stubble burning will invite three mandatory actions: registration of an FIR, issuance of a challan and a “red entry” in the farmer’s land records. Environmental compensation charges will also be levied and recovered from offenders.

At the same time, the government is seeking to provide farmers with viable alternatives to crop burning. Farmers will receive an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre for the optimal utilisation of crop-residue management machinery, in addition to subsidies for purchasing such equipment.

Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Vijayendra Kumar, said authorities have been directed to intensify patrolling during late-evening and night hours, noting that some farmers attempt to burn crop residue after dark to avoid detection through satellite monitoring.

To ensure adequate availability of machinery, the government plans to shift balers, rakers and other crop-residue management equipment across districts in line with harvesting schedules. Paddy harvesting begins in Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra in September before moving to Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and Jind in the last week of October. Officials have also been asked to coordinate with machinery owners in neighbouring states and adjoining districts to facilitate smooth movement throughout the season.

Over 8,000 nodal officers deployed

Director, Agriculture, Amit Khatri said 8,134 village-level nodal officers have been appointed for field monitoring. Haryana has around 6.21 lakh registered paddy farmers spread across 5,600 villages, cultivating approximately 34.1 lakh acres of paddy. So far, 6.04 lakh farmers have been brought under the supervision of nodal officers.

Each nodal officer will oversee up to 100 farmers, with the limit reduced to 50 in identified hotspot villages. Officers will use a mobile application to report active fire incidents and record whether farmers are managing crop residue through in-situ, ex-situ or fodder-based methods. Reports generated through the app will trigger immediate action by Parali Protection Force.

The state’s action plan also envisages the identification of government and panchayat land for the safe storage of paddy straw bales. Storage facilities will be developed in coordination with industries that utilise paddy residue. District-level supply-chain plans will map baling, pelleting, briquetting and storage infrastructure to connect farmers with end-user industries.

Meanwhile, the government has stepped up its awareness campaign.

A total of 646 village- and block-level camps, discussions and demonstrations involving 23,189 farmers have been conducted. Additionally, 370 awareness programmes in schools and colleges have engaged 19,232 students.