Haryana to develop metal, general park in Yamunanagar to boost Jagadhri industry

The Haryana government will develop a Metal and General Park at Manakpur village in Yamunanagar district to promote Jagadhri's metal industry, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced while interacting with representatives of industry groups here on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the government had committed in its Sankalp Patra to prepare a master plan for reviving Jagadhri’s metal industry by providing subsidies for industrial infrastructure.

Advertisement

“A Metal and General Park is being developed at Manakpur. The layout plan has been revised to create more than 900 plots of 250, 312 and 450 square metres for the metal industry. Earlier, only 204 plots of 450 square metres and above were available. The Industries Department is also working on a separate incentive and subsidy package for the metal industry,” said CM Saini.

Advertisement

Later, while interacting with representatives of the plywood industry at a hotel in Jagadhri, the Chief Minister said the government’s vision was to establish Haryana’s industries on the global stage.

“Yamunanagar is not only the plywood capital of Haryana but also of India. The state’s total industrial output has reached Rs 11.08 lakh crore in 2023–24 financial year,” he said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the strong participation of representatives from Haryana’s plywood industry in the 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair in Tanzania in July 2025 was an excellent example of their global outlook.

He said that to address the issue of expensive industrial land, the government had introduced the Land on Lease Policy, under which industrial plots would be available on long-term lease with the option of conversion to freehold when required.

The Chief Minister also said the government was bringing a new MSME Policy to take the MSME and export sectors to new heights.

He said the policy was currently awaiting Cabinet approval, but its draft contains several important proposals designed to benefit industry.

During the programme, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and MSME Joint Director VP Singh Ahluwalia gave a presentation on the state's industrial sector. Raman Saluja, State President of Laghu Udyog Bharti, shared information on the engineering industry, while Arkinder Pal Singh Bhatti spoke about the metal industry.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, former Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, Mayor Suman Bahmani, former Mayor Madan Chauhan and other persons were also present on the occasion.