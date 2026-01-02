Haryana to develop Rai Sports University in Sonepat at Rs 491 crore: Minister

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said today that Sports University in Rai, Sonepat, will be developed at a cost of Rs 491 crore. “The university will not be merely a centre of education, but a laboratory for preparing future Olympians and international-level players. World-class sports grounds, training, accommodation, and nutrition in line with international standards will be provided here,” he said while chairing a review meeting with officers of Sports Department, Sports University (Rai), and Public Works Department at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

Discussions were held on finalising the drawings and designs of modern sports infrastructure. Gautam said the Haryana Government has released Rs 114 crore through Sports Department for the repair and rejuvenation of sports stadiums across the state, and work has already started at several locations.

Officials said additional resources will be spent by District Sports Council to further improve the grading of sports fields, and a detailed plan is being prepared for this. The Sports Minister directed officers at the Deputy Director level to conduct surprise inspections of stadiums in their districts at least twice a month.

The minister said daughters of the state are consistently delivering outstanding performances at national and international levels. Sports nurseries play a vital role in improving the performance level of players, and keeping this in mind, Sports Department is continuously working to provide better facilities in sports nurseries.

Principal Secretary of the Sports Department Vijay Singh Dahiya, Director of Sports Department Parth Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of Sports University Ashok Kumar, and others were present during the meeting.

Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister and President of the Haryana Amateur Kabaddi Association Krishan Lal Panwar said the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India will organise the 19th Circle National Kabaddi Championship (Men and Women) at Shri Gurudwara Sahib in Nainital, Uttarakhand, from January 10 to 12. Teams from various states across the country will participate in the championship.

To select the Haryana men’s and women’s kabaddi teams for participation in this national championship, state-level selection trials will be held on January 5, at Sutana village in Madlauda, Panipat district.