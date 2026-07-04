Haryana to develop Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore as a 'one-stop destination for weddings'

The Haryana’s Tourism Department is all set to renovate the historic Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore and the picturesque Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills at Rs 90 crore as per international standards.

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CM Nayab Singh Saini issued the directions during a high-level review meeting held with senior officers of the Tourism Department on Friday evening.

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Under the project, a proposal has been prepared to undertake the restoration, renovation and modernisation of both key tourist destinations.

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The initiative is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in Haryana while generating employment opportunities at the local level and substantially increasing the state's revenue, said a government spokesperson.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Wed in India' vision, the Chief Minister directed that a modern "One-Stop Destination for Weddings" be developed near Yadavindra Garden.

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The project aims to create an additional source of revenue for the Tourism Department. The high-end wedding destination will feature a convention centre, an exhibition centre and a host of modern amenities.

In addition, a luxury hotel will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The hotel will feature a state-of-the-art rooftop helipad, enabling guests from across the country and abroad to arrive directly by air.

Commissioner and Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, Dr Amit Agrawal, informed the Chief Minister that the historical and architectural heritage of Yadavindra Garden would be carefully preserved throughout the redevelopment process. Without altering the garden's original character, several new attractions will be created to enhance the visitor experience, including state-of-the-art musical fountains, a beautifully landscaped butterfly park and an attractive aquarium. The garden's illuminated landscape and enhanced night-time ambience are expected to become major attractions for tourists.

Adventure park, haunted house at Tikkar Taal to be revamped

Dr Agarwal further informed that the existing facilities at the renowned Tikkar Taal near Morni would be comprehensively renovated to make it a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. The redevelopment will include the upgrade of the adventure park, boating facilities, haunted house and other tourist attractions, transforming the scenic destination into an exciting, picturesque and memorable experience for visitors, added a government spokesperson.