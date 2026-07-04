DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana to develop Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore as a 'one-stop destination for weddings'

Haryana to develop Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore as a 'one-stop destination for weddings'

A luxury hotel with 'state-of-the-art' rooftop helipad will also be developed

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:09 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for Representation. iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana’s Tourism Department is all set to renovate the historic Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore and the picturesque Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills at Rs 90 crore as per international standards.

Advertisement

CM Nayab Singh Saini issued the directions during a high-level review meeting held with senior officers of the Tourism Department on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Under the project, a proposal has been prepared to undertake the restoration, renovation and modernisation of both key tourist destinations.

Advertisement

The initiative is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in Haryana while generating employment opportunities at the local level and substantially increasing the state's revenue, said a government spokesperson.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Wed in India' vision, the Chief Minister directed that a modern "One-Stop Destination for Weddings" be developed near Yadavindra Garden.

Advertisement

The project aims to create an additional source of revenue for the Tourism Department. The high-end wedding destination will feature a convention centre, an exhibition centre and a host of modern amenities.

In addition, a luxury hotel will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The hotel will feature a state-of-the-art rooftop helipad, enabling guests from across the country and abroad to arrive directly by air.

Commissioner and Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, Dr Amit Agrawal, informed the Chief Minister that the historical and architectural heritage of Yadavindra Garden would be carefully preserved throughout the redevelopment process. Without altering the garden's original character, several new attractions will be created to enhance the visitor experience, including state-of-the-art musical fountains, a beautifully landscaped butterfly park and an attractive aquarium. The garden's illuminated landscape and enhanced night-time ambience are expected to become major attractions for tourists.

Adventure park, haunted house at Tikkar Taal to be revamped

Dr Agarwal further informed that the existing facilities at the renowned Tikkar Taal near Morni would be comprehensively renovated to make it a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. The redevelopment will include the upgrade of the adventure park, boating facilities, haunted house and other tourist attractions, transforming the scenic destination into an exciting, picturesque and memorable experience for visitors, added a government spokesperson.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts