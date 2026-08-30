Haryana to digitally track every pregnancy through 'SAMRIDDHI' portal

In a major push towards strengthening maternal and child healthcare, the Haryana Government has decided to digitally monitor every pregnant woman in the state through a new technology-driven platform, ‘SAMRIDDHI’ (Systematic Assistance, Monitoring and Referral for Improved Delivery and Health Interventions).

Advertisement

The initiative seeks to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem that tracks a woman's health from pregnancy to childbirth and the post-partum period, enabling early intervention and timely medical care.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that the SAMRIDDHI portal, a state-level command centre and a dedicated 102 Maternal and Child Health Call Centre would be integrated through modern technology to ensure continuous monitoring of pregnant women, particularly those facing high-risk pregnancies.

Advertisement

The launch of SAMRIDDHI comes at a time when Haryana is striving to further improve maternal and newborn health outcomes.

According to the health ministry’s latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin, Haryana's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) declined from 106 maternal deaths per one lakh live births in 2018-20 to 89 in 2020-22, but remained static at 89 in 2021-2023.

Advertisement

Maternal mortality and newborn deaths often stem from delays in identifying complications, inadequate follow-up care and poor referral systems. By creating a statewide digital monitoring network, the government hopes to ensure that no pregnancy remains untracked and no high-risk case goes unnoticed.

The move is aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality while improving access to quality healthcare across Haryana.

Digital record for every pregnancy

Under the initiative, every pregnant woman in the state will be compulsorily registered and issued a unique SAMRIDDHI ID, allowing her entire pregnancy-related health record to be maintained on a single digital platform. The system will cover women receiving treatment in government hospitals, private hospitals and medical colleges.

Officials said the digital identity would ensure that regardless of where a woman seeks treatment, her health data can be accessed and updated seamlessly, creating a comprehensive and continuous record of her pregnancy journey.

Special focus on high-risk pregnancies

One of the key features of the system is the early identification and monitoring of high-risk pregnancies. The portal will generate alerts and reminders for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), doctors and health officials regarding essential examinations, expected delivery dates, follow-up visits and referral requirements.

Women with normal pregnancies will be contacted periodically, while those identified as high-risk will be monitored more closely. As the expected delivery date approaches, the frequency of monitoring will increase, enabling healthcare workers to respond swiftly to emergencies and complications.

‘102 Call Centre’ to provide health guidance

A state-level 102 Maternal and Child Health Call Centre staffed by trained nurses will provide health counselling, risk assessment and referral support to pregnant women. If any high-risk condition is detected during interactions with the call centre, the information will be immediately uploaded to the SAMRIDDHI portal and shared with the command centre for further action.

The government expects the integrated approach to strengthen follow-up mechanisms and ensure that women do not slip through the cracks of the healthcare system.

Better coordination, timely referrals

Through the portal, district and state health authorities will be able to coordinate referrals of high-risk cases to appropriate health institutions. Pregnant women will also receive guidance on the most suitable health facility for delivery based on their medical condition.

A six-seat SAMRIDDHI Command Centre, operating in two shifts under the National Health Mission, will monitor real-time data, alerts, referrals and follow-up actions related to maternal and child healthcare services across Haryana. Similar coordination mechanisms will be strengthened at the district level.

Linked to Ayushman Bharat digital mission

The SAMRIDDHI platform will be developed in accordance with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) standards and integrated with existing health databases. Birth registration will also be linked to the SAMRIDDHI ID, allowing health authorities to track both maternal care and post-birth child health outcomes through a single digital framework.