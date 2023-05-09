Haryana to evacuate students from violence-hit Manipur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Taking cognisance of the violence in Manipur, the Haryana Government has made arrangements to bring back the students of the state from the affected areas.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar is taking stock of the situation in Manipur and has given instructions to officials to make arrangements to bring back the students at the earliest. The state government has prepared the list of students and as per the information received so far, 16 students pursuing education in various institutions in Manipur will be brought back.

An official spokesperson said the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office were in constant touch with the officials concerned in Manipur and taking updates of every situation. The Chief Secretary of Manipur said all students of Haryana were safe and every facility was being provided to them.

As per information, five students of Haryana are pursuing education in NIT, Manipur, eight students in IIIT, Manipur, and three students at NSU, Manipur.