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Home / Haryana / Haryana to frame policy for natural farming on Panchayat land: CM Saini

Haryana to frame policy for natural farming on Panchayat land: CM Saini

APEDA-certified farmers to receive Rs 10,000 per acre annually for five years; 800 acres to be leased for organic cultivation

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:18 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at Kurukshetra University on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state government will formulate a policy next year to promote natural and organic farming on the lands owned by Panchayats.

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Around 800 acres, owned by the Agriculture Department, will be leased to those farmers who commit to practicing natural and organic farming on it for a minimum of ten years.

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The CM was addressing an agriculture Workshop organised under the Natural Farming Promotion and Cluster Formation Programme of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare. Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana were also present.

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Saini said that farmers certified by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for natural and organic farming will receive financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre per year for five years. The Haryana State Seed Certification Agency will be designated as a certification body for organic farming certification.

Testing laboratories and APEDA-recognised certification centres will also be established to ensure better market access for farmers selling natural and organic produce.

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The CM further said that in collaboration with Haryana Agricultural University, natural farming will be introduced in a 2,000 acre cluster in Kurukshetra under the ‘Smart Agriculture’ initiative. If farmers suffer any losses, the government will fully compensate them. He also said that the Morni Block will be developed as a Natural and Organic Farming Block. 

He urged the farmers to contribute towards making Haryana a model state for natural farming and said that the state government stands with farmers at every stage—from the seed to the market.

It is the collective and moral responsibility of society to pass on fertile land, clean water and a healthy environment to future generations, which can only be achieved through the adoption of natural farming, he added.

The CM further said that the state had launched the Natural Farming Scheme in 2022 and so far, nearly 2 lakh farmers have registered nearly 3 lakh acres on the portal. Of these, 23,930 farmers covering 44,077 acres have been verified for adopting natural farming. During 2025-26, natural farming was practiced on 20,727 acres across the state.

So far, 12,188 participants have been trained at the natural farming training centres, while 6,234 Sarpanches have received a one-day online training.

Devvrat said that dedicated efforts are required to take the Natural Farming Mission forward. He cautioned that if adequate attention is not given to this issue, agricultural land could eventually become barren.

He expressed concerns over the excessive use of urea, DAP, and pesticides and said that merely increasing the use of chemical fertilizers would not lead to sustainable growth in agricultural production. Instead, improving soil fertility through natural farming is essential.

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