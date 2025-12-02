DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana to get new DGP on January 1; names of senior IPS officers to be sent to UPSC

Haryana to get new DGP on January 1; names of senior IPS officers to be sent to UPSC

As per the UPSC’s guidelines, only officers in the DGP rank (level 16 of the pay matrix) with a minimum of 30 years of service are eligible for consideration

article_Author
Pradeep Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:20 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officers likely to be considered include 1991-batch officers Shatrujeet Kapur (who still has 11 months before retirement) and SK Jain. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

Haryana is set to have a new Director General of Police (DGP) on January 1, 2026, with the Nayab Singh Saini government beginning the process of drawing up a panel of senior officers.

Advertisement

The fresh panel is being drawn up as 1992-batch IPS officer OP Singh, who has been holding additional charge of the DGP since October 14, is retiring on December 31. Singh took over after Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave after his name being mentioned in the suicide note of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Advertisement

According to reports, the names of five to seven senior IPS officers with at least 30 years of service will be forwarded to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for shortlisting a three-member panel. The state government will then have the discretion to choose the next police chief from among the three.

Advertisement

Officers likely to be considered include 1991-batch officers Shatrujeet Kapur (who still has 11 months before retirement) and SK Jain; 1992-batch officers Ajay Singhal, and Alok Mittal; 1993-batch AS Chawla; and 1994-batch officers Navdeep Singh Virk and Kala Ramachandran, an IPS couple.

The UPSC will scrutinise integrity certificates, service records, and other details of the officers before finalising the panel.

Advertisement

As per the UPSC’s guidelines issued on September 22, 2023, only officers in the DGP rank (level 16 of the pay matrix) with a minimum of 30 years of service are eligible for consideration.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts