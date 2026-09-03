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Home / Haryana / Haryana to give farmers free training in horticulture: Agriculture Minister

Haryana to give farmers free training in horticulture: Agriculture Minister

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:22 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Rana said the government’s primary objective was to encourage farmers to adopt high-value horticultural crops, organic farming and protected cultivation alongside traditional crops to ensure a sustainable increase in their income.
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Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has announced an initiative to help farmers adopt modern and scientific farming practices. He said the Horticulture Department would organise a series of free five-day training programmes on horticulture techniques for farmers from across the state during 2026-27 at the Integrated Horticulture Development Centre, Sunderah, in Mahendragarh.

Rana said the government’s primary objective was to encourage farmers to adopt high-value horticultural crops, organic farming and protected cultivation alongside traditional crops to ensure a sustainable increase in their income.

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Giving details of the programmes, the minister said specialised training sessions on various subjects would be organised at the Sunderah centre. Training in protected cultivation of vegetables will be held from September 7 to 11 and December 14 to 18, 2026.

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Intensive practical training in mushroom production and techniques will be conducted from September 14 to 18, October 5 to 9 and November 2 to 6. A training programme on organic farming of horticultural crops will be held from October 12 to 16, while training in the production of horticultural crops in open fields will be conducted from November 16 to 20 and December 7 to 11.

Rana said special training modules had also been prepared under the Haryana Horticulture Nursery Rules, 2026 to help the state’s youth and farmers become self-reliant in nursery management. These programmes will be organised from November 30 to December 4; December 28 to January 1, 2027; January 18 to 22, 2027; February 1 to 5, 2027; and February 15 to 19, 2027.

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A five-day training programme on the establishment of new orchards and fruit production techniques will also be held from January 4 to 8, 2027.

A government spokesperson said farmers aged between 18 and 60 from all districts of Haryana could apply online through the Horticulture Department’s portal, kaushal.hortharyana.gov.in. Each training batch will have 20 seats, with candidates selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

No accommodation will be available at the centre during the training. Selected candidates will be required to submit photocopies of their Aadhaar Card and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) on the first day of the programme.

Interested farmers can contact training In-charge Mukesh Shivran on 9983414484 or 8076830135 for further information and to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.

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