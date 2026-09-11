Haryana to hold special roll revision drives

State Chief Electoral Officer A Sreenivas said under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission of India, a special campaign will be organised on September 12-13 and September 26-27 for the convenience of voters. On these dates, all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state will remain present at their respective polling stations from 9 am to 5 pm to receive claims and objections from eligible voters.

Sreenivas appealed to citizens to check the draft electoral roll and ensure that their names, as well as those of eligible members of their families, are included. If the name of an eligible person is not included in the electoral roll, a claim for inclusion can be submitted through Form-6 along with the required documents and declaration. So far, a total of 1,71,233 applications of Form-6 have been received.

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For correction of name, address, age, photograph or other particulars in the electoral roll, Form-8 can be submitted along with the required documents and declaration. So far, a total of 1,30,122 applications of Form-8 have been received.

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For deletion of the name of an ineligible, deceased or shifted voter, or a voter already registered elsewhere, an objection can be filed through Form-7 in accordance with the prescribed procedure. So far, a total of 16,111 Form-7 applications have been received.

Claims and objections can be submitted at the office of the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer. Citizens can also apply online through voters.eci.gov.in in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

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During the special campaign, citizens can contact the concerned BLO or Electoral Registration Officer for necessary information and assistance relating to the electoral roll. Claims and objections can be submitted up to September 30, 2026. Information can also be obtained through the ‘Book a Call’ facility on the ECINET App or through voter helpline number 1950.