Haryana to honour sacrifice of brave police personnel

The Haryana Police will organise a special cultural and inspirational programme titled “An evening in the name of martyrs” at Dial-112, Sector 3, Panchkula, on November 11. This programme will be dedicated to those valiant police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to protect society and the nation. On this occasion, their courage, devotion and sacrifice will be remembered.

Students of Police DAV School will also participate in the event and express their emotions for the martyrs through patriotic songs, poems and short plays. The stage will be decorated in the colours of patriotism, filling the atmosphere with valour, pride and inspiration. The programme will begin with floral tributes to the martyred police personnel. Senior police officers will pay respects to the families of martyrs and inspire students to draw motivation from their lives.

During this special evening, students will be sensitised to contemporary social issues such as drugs, cybercrime and digital discipline. They will be informed about the harmful effects of drug abuse and its mental-social consequences so that they not only stay away from addiction themselves, but also spread awareness among others.

Cyber security experts will guide students on digital safety, online fraud prevention, data protection and responsible use of social media.

The roles of the school’s head boy, head girl, and other student representatives will be highlighted. These student leaders will act as youth ambassadors of the campaign, spreading the message of de-addiction, cyber safety and digital discipline in their schools, families, and communities.

The Haryana Police aims to bring lasting positive change in society through these young ambassadors so that the message of awareness reaches every home and every school.

Students will also be informed about the harmful effects of excessive mobile phone and screen usage. They will be encouraged to maintain “digital balance” and use technology responsibly so that they grow into conscious and disciplined citizens of the future.

Senior police officers, sportspersons and representatives from various Haryana Police units will attend the event, interact with students and sharing their experiences. They would motivate the youth by emphasising that patriotism was not limited to wearing uniform, but was reflected in every citizen’s responsible conduct and contribution to society.

For children, a “Pizza night” will also be organised, during which police officers, athletes and students will sit together, share memories of martyrs and spread the message of unity, love and national pride.