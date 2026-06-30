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Home / Haryana / Haryana to host its first-ever film festival

Haryana to host its first-ever film festival

Haryana Film Festival-2026 to be held from November 12 to 15; panel formed to ensure successful conduct of festival

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:38 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Haryana government is continuously working towards establishing the state as a vibrant hub of films, culture and creative industries.

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In line with this vision, it has been decided to organise the state's first-ever Haryana Film Festival-2026 from November 12 to 15, 2026.

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The Chief Minister had announced the organization of the Haryana Film Festival-2026 during his Budget speech.

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In this regard, a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday to review the preparations for the festival under the chairmanship of the Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department K. Makarand Pandurang.

Senior officials and experts from the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs and the Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLC SUPVA), Rohtak, participated in the meeting.

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A core committee was also constituted to ensure the successful conduct of the festival. The committee will be responsible for preparing the festival framework, selecting programmes, coordinating with various institutions and agencies, managing publicity and outreach, and ensuring all necessary arrangements.

The Haryana Film Festival will be celebrated as a prestigious cultural event of national and international stature. Through this platform, Haryanvi cinema, folk culture, art, literature, and the state's rich cultural heritage will gain wider recognition at national and global levels.

The festival will ensure participation from filmmakers, artists, directors, actors, technical experts, academicians, and cultural institutions from India and abroad.

Pandurang said that the festival would open new avenues of opportunity for artists, filmmakers, and young talents, and would play a significant role in taking Haryana to new heights in the fields of cinema and culture.

Among those present at the meeting were Vice-Chancellor of SUPVA Dr. Amit Arya, filmmaker Atul Gangwar, Additional Director Vivek Kalia, Joint Director Neeraj, Project Director Dr. Pawan Arya, SUPVA Registrar Dr. Gunjan Malik, faculty member Deepti Khurana, Keshav, and other officials.

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