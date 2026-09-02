Haryana to introduce 2026 Act for job security of contractual assistant professors in state universities

In response to a Calling Attention Motion raised by former Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora and Fatehabad MLA Balwan Daulatpuria during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda announced that the state government would introduce a new “Haryana State Universities Contractual Assistant Professor/Lecturers (Security of Service) Act, 2026”.

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The proposed legislation aims to provide job security to contractual assistant professors and lecturers working in universities across the state, on the lines of the security of service provided to extension lecturers in government colleges.

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Following the announcement, a delegation of the Haryana Universities Contractual Teachers Association (HUCTA), led by its state president Dr Vijay Malik, expressed gratitude to Dhanda.

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The minister informed the House that, following issues raised by HUCTA and the Haryana University Part-Time Teachers Association, a high-level committee was constituted with the approval of the state government under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak.

The committee held detailed deliberations and recommended providing security of service to contractual assistant professors.

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Dhanda further informed the House that the Security of Service Act, 2024 has already been implemented in the state’s colleges, under which 2,095 employees have received the benefit of job security. On similar lines, a new Act for contractual assistant professors and lecturers working in state universities is now being proposed for 2026.

The minister said the committee headed by the MDU Vice-Chancellor had prescribed six major criteria for granting security of service.

These include:

The contractual assistant professor/teacher must have fulfilled all prescribed eligibility conditions for the post of Assistant Professor by June 30, 2023.

The contractual teacher must have completed at least five years of continuous service by August 15, 2024, and must be currently in service.

The contractual teacher must be below 60 years of age as on August 15, 2024.

The contractual teacher must have performed at least 16 hours of teaching work per month during the period from 2019–20 to 2023–24.

The contractual teacher must currently be performing at least 16 hours of teaching work per week.

The contractual teacher must have been appointed through an advertisement published in an appropriate newspaper and through a duly constituted Selection Committee.

Dhanda assured the House that objections raised by the Human Resources Department (HRD) regarding the proposed Act would be resolved by the Higher Education Department at the earliest, following which necessary further action would be taken.

He also clarified that contractual assistant professors working under different designations in universities, including Resource Person and Teaching Assistant, would also be covered under the proposed Act.

Dr Vijay Malik, president of HUCTA, said the association had been continuously struggling for several years for security of service for around 1,400 contractual assistant professors and lecturers working in universities across Haryana.

He said the announcement of the new Act by the Higher Education Minister on the floor of the Haryana Legislative Assembly was a major relief and a ray of hope for thousands of contractual teachers across the state.