Haryana to introduce AI, FinTech in government schools

Haryana is set to introduce emerging subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech) in government schools to strengthen digital and skill-based learning as part of a comprehensive strategy to prepare students for future careers.

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The roadmap was reviewed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi during a review meeting of the Samagra Shiksha Scheme on Saturday. Deputy commissioners from all districts participated through video conferencing.

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Reviewing the progress, Rastogi directed officials to accelerate the implementation of education reforms and ensure that every student benefits from quality education, modern infrastructure and industry-oriented skills.

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He also asked DCs to work towards achieving 100 per cent enrolment and improving learning outcomes in their respective districts.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Vijay Singh Dahiya, informed that Haryana has prepared an ambitious plan to expand vocational education to 306 additional government schools in the first phase.

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This will increase vocational education coverage from 31 per cent to 60 per cent of secondary students in 2026-27, with the long-term objective of extending the programme to every government secondary and senior secondary school.

He said the department is also planning to introduce AI and FinTech courses alongside the existing 15 vocational sectors, giving students early exposure to emerging technologies and preparing them for future employment opportunities.

The vocational education programme is already making significant progress. During 2025-26, 1.58 lakh students in Classes VI to VIII received vocational exposure through workshops, internships, projects and Kaushal Melas in 1,382 government schools.

At the secondary level, 2.13 lakh students are enrolled in vocational education across 1,398 government schools, with nearly 45 per cent opting for skill-based courses.

State Project Director Swapnil Ravindra Patil informed that Haryana is also expanding multilingual education. French language is currently taught in 26 government schools, benefiting around 4,000 students, while the German language is proposed for government schools in the next phase.

Patil informed that in line with the Haryana government's decision to strengthen district-level monitoring of schools, the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) have been assigned the responsibility of overall supervision and monitoring of school education in their respective districts.

The ADCs will monitor infrastructure development, implementation of Government schemes, maintenance of digital facilities, sanitation, teaching quality, attendance and discipline, besides ensuring timely execution of civil works and other educational initiatives. This move is expected to strengthen field-level supervision and improve the quality of school education across the state.

Dahiya said Haryana continues to outperform the national average in school enrolment. According to UDISE 2025-26, the State's Gross Enrolment Ratio stands at 94 per cent at the secondary level against the national average of 81.5 per cent, while the higher secondary GER is 79 per cent, compared with the national average of 61.7 per cent.

Free transport, bicycles and the Vidyarthi Parivahan Suraksha Yojana are helping to improve school attendance, particularly in rural areas.

To bring school dropouts back into the education system, nearly 2,000 out-of-school adolescents aged 15-19 have been identified for mainstreaming during 2026-27. The state has earmarked Rs 40 lakh to provide financial assistance towards board examination fees and stationery for economically weaker students.

The School Education Department is working with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), while teachers will counsel dropout students to resume their education.

The department is also identifying one government school in every district as a model institution for vocational and flexible learning to support students pursuing alternative education pathways, he added.

Reviewing infrastructure, the Chief Secretary was informed that Haryana has achieved 100 per cent availability of electricity, safe drinking water and separate toilets for boys and girls in government schools. Nearly 99 per cent of schools are equipped with digital infrastructure, including smart classrooms, ICT laboratories, internet connectivity and STEM facilities.

The meeting further reviewed the rollout of holistic progress cards, expansion of teacher training under a new continuous professional development framework covering more than 1.1 lakh teachers, and the launch of the School Accreditation Haryana (SACH) Portal, which will strengthen the quality assessment and academic monitoring across government schools.