Haryana to introduce Japanese and Korean languages in government schools: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that to prepare the students for global exposure, the government has planned to introduce Japanese and Korean languages in government schools.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and Nipun Painting Exhibition programme organised at the Government Senior Secondary School, Kanipla, Kurukshetra, on Thursday.

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Saini said that today’s India is moving forward. Therefore, it is equally important to prepare students for global opportunities. In this direction, the French language has been introduced in government schools, while an agreement has been signed for the German language. Preparations are also underway to introduce Japanese and Korean languages in a phased manner.

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The CM called upon the students to turn their dreams into goals and make continuous efforts to contribute to the development of the country.

He said that providing children with the right platform and encouragement can help nurture their creativity, values, spirit of service and commitment to nation-building.

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The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for installation of solar panels at the Government Senior Secondary School and also announced Rs 21 lakh for the village panchayat for development works in Kanipla village.

The Chief Minister said that under the campaign, painting and speech competitions were organised from September 17 to 21 for students from Classes III to XII. The selected entries from these competitions have been displayed at the district-level exhibition.

The Chief Minister said that while the paintings created by children present their vision of the India of the future, the mural of Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar at the Madhav Auditorium reminds us of history, values and duty.

The ‘Madhav Auditorium’ was inaugurated by the CM and the mural was also unveiled on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to provide quality and modern education to students.

Digital education, smart classrooms, distribution of tablets and e-learning have been promoted in government schools. Along with connecting students with artificial intelligence, coding and digital skills, efforts are being made to link skill development programmes with the school level and promote research and innovation in higher education.

“India is continuously advancing in the fields of science, technology and innovation. The country has demonstrated its capabilities in several areas, including space science. The students should turn their dreams into goals and make continuous efforts to contribute to the development of the country”, he added.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand, former Minister of State Subhash Sudha, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.