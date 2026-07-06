Haryana to launch ‘Kisan Kalyan Rath Yatra’ to cover 6,600 villages in month-long outreach

In a major outreach initiative to connect farmers with government welfare schemes and modern agricultural practices, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will launch ‘Kisan Kalyan Rath Yatra’, a month-long campaign which will cover 6,600 villages across the state, including 300 villages in Karnal district.

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As per the authorities, this campaign has been planned to ensure that farmers receive maximum benefits from Central and state government schemes while promoting modern, sustainable and technology-driven farming during the ongoing Kharif season.

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A total of 46 technologically equipped LED mobile vans will be deployed across Haryana. Each district will have two mobile vans, with every van visiting five villages daily, enabling the campaign to reach around 10 villages per district each day, said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

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“These mobile vans will be equipped with advanced LED audio-visual systems, GPS tracking, sound systems, internet connectivity and promotional material. Through documentaries, success stories, expert talks and interactive sessions, farmers will be educated on natural farming, crop diversification, soil and water testing, water conservation, crop residue management, balanced use of fertilisers, drone technology, solar pumps, drip and sprinkler irrigation, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries,” he added.

Besides, these vans will promote keg flagship schemes like ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’, ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’, ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’, and the promotion of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), he added.

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Officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments, along with scientists from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Maharana Pratap Horticultural University and Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, will participate in the campaign to provide technical guidance and information on the latest farming innovations and government subsidies, Dr Singh said.

Around 100 farmers are expected to participate in each village programme, he said, urging farmers to actively participate in the campaign, adopt scientific farming practices, reduce cultivation costs, improve productivity and take full advantage of the welfare schemes available to them.

“We have earmarked the route plan and after the arrival of these vans, we will start this ‘yatra’ across the district,” he added.