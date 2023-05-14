 Haryana to open drug de-addiction centres across state: CM Khattar : The Tribune India

Haryana to open drug de-addiction centres across state: CM Khattar

Eminent personalities to be entrusted with the task of running such centres with an aim to guide the youth and bring them on the right path

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during Jan Samvad programme in Sirsa district on Sunday. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, May 14

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Haryana government has decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state.

The government is constantly working to root out the drug menace from the state, Khattar said.

“Taking a big step in this direction, the government has now decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state,” he said.

Khattar said eminent personalities will also be entrusted with the task of running such centres with an aim to guide the youth and bring them on the right path.

The chief minister was interacting with the people during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Chormar Khera village in Sirsa, according to an official statement issued here.

Later, during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali village, he announced that Sirsa’s Dabwali sub-division will now be a new police district, a step which will help combat drug smuggling.

Meanwhile, police dispersed a group of farmers who were protesting in support of their various demands on the chief minister’s route when he was on his way to address the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali.

Dabwali Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh, however, denied some reports that police had ‘lathicharged’ the farmers to disperse them.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anurag Dhanda claimed that during his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali, Khattar had “used such language against a AAP worker which does not behove a CM”.

“Despite being a CM, he used such language, when one person got up to ask a question. He said catch that person, beat him and send him out, he is an AAP worker,” Dhanda alleged.

Dhanda said the AAP workers are not afraid of facing lathis or going to jails and in Khattar’s every ‘Jan Samvad’, they will confront him and ask him questions related to public interest.

The AAP leader also took on Khattar on another issue in which an elderly woman had raised some points during his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali.

In a tweet in Hindi, Dhanda said, “When an elderly woman, who lost her young son to drugs, is pleading to stop drug menace, the Haryana chief minister is shamelessly saying that someone has tutored her into saying so. Is this Jan Samvad?”

Later, the woman told reporters in Sirsa that she lost her young son. “They don’t catch those selling drugs. The chief minister did not listen to me. I have lost my son. I am a widow, I raised my son, but I lost him too.”

Meanwhile, in the Chormar Khera village, the girl students of Government Senior Secondary School complained about the non-construction of new rooms in the school.

On this, the chief minister said the government has released the first installment of Rs 70 lakh for construction of rooms in the school and it will be completed soon. He directed the District Education Officer for making temporary arrangement of four rooms till the new rooms are not constructed.

Khattar said more than 1.04 lakh youths got government jobs on merit during the tenure of the present government.

The chief minister said that in the last eight-and-a-half years, the BJP-led government has brought many radical changes by implementing various public welfare schemes to provide benefits to various sections of society.

Khattar started the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Rohtak district last year. The programme was later organised in many districts including Bhiwani, Palwal and Kurukshetra.

During ‘Jan Samvads’, people share their grievances with the chief minister and he directs officials to resolve their problems on the spot.

