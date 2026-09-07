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Home / Haryana / Haryana to procure 5 lakh data SIM cards for Classes 10-12 students

Haryana to procure 5 lakh data SIM cards for Classes 10-12 students

State to provide tablets to students; HPPC approves 59 advanced life support ambulances

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:59 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government on Monday approved the procurement of 5 lakh data SIM cards for students of Classes 10 to 12.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government was laying emphasis on providing quality and technical education to students so that they could acquire skills in line with the demands of the present times.

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Saini was presiding over a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) on Monday.

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Haryana Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta and several senior officers were also present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister said 5 lakh tablets would be provided to students of Classes 10 to 12, for which data SIM cards would be procured.

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The committee also approved the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. The procurement includes five types of batteries, including those with capacities of 100 Ah, 120 Ah and 200 Ah.

The HPPC also approved the operation of the Assandh Sugar Mill, run by HAFED, for one year at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore, including annual overhauling, repair, maintenance and material.

The meeting further approved 59 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the National Health Mission to provide better healthcare services to citizens. Of these, 33 ambulances will be deployed in the South Zone and 26 in the North Zone.

The HPPC meeting approved service-related works worth more than Rs 90 crore.

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