DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana to repeal 2020 Physiotherapy Council Act; existing registrations, actions to remain valid

Haryana to repeal 2020 Physiotherapy Council Act; existing registrations, actions to remain valid

Officers and employees serving in Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy immediately before repeal to continue serving on same terms

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:50 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Haryana government is set to introduce a Bill in the Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday to repeal the Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy Act, 2020.

Advertisement

The Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy was constituted under the 2020 Act to regulate the physiotherapy profession in the state. It was involved in the registration of physiotherapists, maintenance of registers, regulation of educational institutions and courses, and ensuring of professional standards and ethical conduct.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the Centre enacted the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, which provides for the regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals and for the constitution of State Allied and Healthcare Councils. Physiotherapy has been included as an allied and healthcare profession under the Central Act.

Advertisement

Pursuant to the provisions of the Central Act, the Haryana State Allied and Healthcare Council has since been constituted. In view of the statutory framework established under the Central Act, regulatory functions related to physiotherapy have now been brought under this unified framework.

The government has said continuing a separate State Council for Physiotherapy would result in duplication and overlap of regulatory functions.

Advertisement

The Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy (Repeal) Bill, 2026, seeks to repeal the 2020 Act while including necessary saving and transitional provisions to protect the validity and continuity of actions taken under the existing law.

The Bill is likely to be passed on September 1.

Under the proposed legislation, all orders, notifications, registrations, permissions, approvals, recognitions, decisions, proceedings and other actions taken or issued under the 2020 Act will remain valid after its repeal.

The Bill also provides for the transfer of all assets, funds, records, properties, liabilities, rights, obligations, contracts, commitments, registrations, registers, database, certificates and proceedings of the Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy to the Haryana State Allied and Healthcare Council.

Officers and employees serving in the Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy immediately before the repeal will continue to serve on the same terms and conditions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts