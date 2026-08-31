Haryana to repeal 2020 Physiotherapy Council Act; existing registrations, actions to remain valid

The Haryana government is set to introduce a Bill in the Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha on Monday to repeal the Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy Act, 2020.

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The Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy was constituted under the 2020 Act to regulate the physiotherapy profession in the state. It was involved in the registration of physiotherapists, maintenance of registers, regulation of educational institutions and courses, and ensuring of professional standards and ethical conduct.

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Subsequently, the Centre enacted the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, which provides for the regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals and for the constitution of State Allied and Healthcare Councils. Physiotherapy has been included as an allied and healthcare profession under the Central Act.

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Pursuant to the provisions of the Central Act, the Haryana State Allied and Healthcare Council has since been constituted. In view of the statutory framework established under the Central Act, regulatory functions related to physiotherapy have now been brought under this unified framework.

The government has said continuing a separate State Council for Physiotherapy would result in duplication and overlap of regulatory functions.

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The Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy (Repeal) Bill, 2026, seeks to repeal the 2020 Act while including necessary saving and transitional provisions to protect the validity and continuity of actions taken under the existing law.

The Bill is likely to be passed on September 1.

Under the proposed legislation, all orders, notifications, registrations, permissions, approvals, recognitions, decisions, proceedings and other actions taken or issued under the 2020 Act will remain valid after its repeal.

The Bill also provides for the transfer of all assets, funds, records, properties, liabilities, rights, obligations, contracts, commitments, registrations, registers, database, certificates and proceedings of the Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy to the Haryana State Allied and Healthcare Council.

Officers and employees serving in the Haryana State Council for Physiotherapy immediately before the repeal will continue to serve on the same terms and conditions.