Haryana to replicate its sports policy in colleges, varsities

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, August 6
It’s raining incentives, including cash incentives, for sportspersons at the college and university level in Haryana with the BJP-JJP Government set to replicate its much-lauded sports policy in the higher education institutions.
Under a proposed sports policy for higher education institutions, a six-member committee of the state government has recommended institution of cash awards, residential sports academies, benefits of sport gradation policy for medal winners leading to quota for government jobs besides creation of world-class sports infrastructure in colleges and universities to give a fillip to the sports in educational institutions.
Big push
- Cash incentives for winners of intra-college, inter-colleges sports competitions
- Residential sports academies in colleges, universities; 30% quota for women
- Benefits for sports gradation policy for college, university sports achievers
- Databank of all sportspersons to be created for achieve excellence in sports
- All education institutes to have facility for five sports on at least five acres of land
The policy recommended cash awards for the winners of the annual athletics meets and the winners at the inter-college and inter-university level. Besides, a dearness allowance of Rs 350 per day per student participant within the state and Rs 500 outside the state has been proposed in the policy.
Meanwhile, an insurance scheme for players is also on the table, which will insure them against sports accidents, sports injuries and other exigencies during tournaments and sports camps.
Now, the sports achievers at the inter-college and Haryana inter-university competitions will get the benefit of Haryana State Sports Gradation Policy, which would help them get government jobs under the sports quota.
Sports academies will be set up for the students in the age group of 17-23 where they will be provided boarding, lodging, sports kits, coaching facilities besides educational expenses. At least 30% seats in these academies will be reserved for women sports persons to address gender discrimination in sports. The player will undergo continuous evaluation under a new scheme known as Sports and Physical Aptitude Continuous Evaluation (SPACE).
