Haryana to reward CWG 2026 medallists with cash prizes up to Rs 1.5 crore

Each of the seven gold medallists from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will receive a cash award of Rs 1.50 crore, while the two silver medallists will be awarded Rs 75 lakh each. The bronze medallist will receive Rs 50 lakh at a grand state-level felicitation ceremony to be held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula, on August 7.

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Thirteen athletes who participated in the CWG will also be honoured with an incentive of Rs 7.50 lakh each to encourage their sporting efforts.

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Haryana Minister of State for Sports, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam said the state government would organise the felicitation ceremony to honour Haryana’s medal winners and participating athletes who brought laurels to the country at the Glasgow CWG.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will attend the event as the chief guest and present cash awards along with commendation certificates to the athletes.

Gautam said Haryana’s athletes once again showcased their sporting excellence on the international stage, with 10 athletes from the state winning medals, including seven gold, two silver and one bronze.

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Under the Haryana Government’s Sports Policy, a total of Rs 13.47 crore will be distributed among medal winners and participating athletes as cash incentives.

Earlier on Tuesday, the minister welcomed Haryana’s CWG medal winners upon their return from Scotland at the Delhi International Airport, where they were greeted with traditional drumbeats and floral garlands.