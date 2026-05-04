Haryana to roll out churma, boiled black gram for 29,000 malnourished kids

In a major step to tackle malnutrition among children aged 1 to 6 years, Women and Child Development Department will introduce additional nutrition supplements at Anganwadi centres across Haryana.

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According to officials, the initiative will benefit 29,057 children identified as malnourished in April through the government-backed Poshan Tracker app. The app enables real-time monitoring of nutrition and health for children under six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

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The district-wise data shows 401 malnourished children in Rohtak, 575 in Bhiwani, 505 in Jhajjar, 295 in Charkhi Dadri, 891 in Sonepat, 1,082 in Karnal, 841 in Rewari, 747 in Fatehabad, 371 in Panchkula, 1,099 in Gurugram, 1,513 in Yamunanagar, 1,120 in Ambala, 1,218 in Mahendragarh, 2,906 in Nuh, 1,916 in Faridabad, 1,910 in Jind, 2,274 in Hisar, 1,579 in Kaithal, 1,577 in Sirsa, 2,066 in Panipat, 1,517 in Kurukshetra, and 2,654 in Palwal.

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The department has decided to provide churma — a traditional sweet made from wheat flour, ghee, and sugar or jaggery — and boiled black gram as part of the daily nutrition programme. Officials say these supplements will offer new hope to mothers and help improve growth and health in areas where chronic malnutrition remains a serious challenge.

The initiative, launched with the tagline “Khaoge Churma, Banoge Surma”, is expected to roll out soon. The department has initiated the procurement process.

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“Churma is rich in essential minerals, providing children with energy and supporting healthy weight gain, while black gram is a protein powerhouse that aids muscle development and boosts immunity. These foods are expected to strengthen bones, improve digestion, and enhance overall growth in young children,” said Dr Priyanka Soni, Director of Women and Child Development Department.

Dr Soni emphasised that the supplements are not only nutritionally dense but also culturally familiar. “We want mothers to feel confident that their children are receiving nutritious food that supports both health and development,” she said.

She added that the Poshan Tracker app has played a crucial role in identifying malnourished children across the state. Instead of paper-based records, Anganwadi workers use the app to track children’s nutritional status, ensuring timely intervention. The new supplement programme will also be monitored through the app to measure improvements in health indicators.

“Malnutrition in early childhood can have long-term consequences, including stunted growth, weakened immunity, and poor cognitive development. We are hopeful that the introduction of churma and boiled black gram will help reverse these trends and lay the foundation for healthier futures,” she added.