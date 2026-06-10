Haryana to set up digital repository for laws, rules and policies

In a significant step towards good governance and regulatory reforms, the Haryana Government has decided to create a Centralised Digital Online Repository of all state Acts, rules, regulations, government orders, circulars, notifications, policies and other official documents. Simultaneously, a comprehensive review of outdated, irrelevant and unnecessary laws and regulations currently in force across various departments is being undertaken on a large scale.

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In instructions issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi to all Administrative Secretaries, it has been stated that the government is developing a centralised digital online repository for all important documents, including State Acts, departmental rules, executive orders, circulars, notifications and municipal body regulations. The repository will also feature a search facility.

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The repository will function as an integrated digital platform for the State’s statutory, regulatory and policy documents. Documents will be categorised sector-wise, subject-wise and according to their latest update date, enabling users to easily access authentic and updated information.

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To ensure timely completion of this initiative, all departments have been directed to prepare editable soft copies (MS Word format) of the Acts, rules, regulations, government orders, circulars, notifications and policy documents under their jurisdiction and submit them by June 25, so that these documents can be uploaded as soon as the portal becomes operational.

Alongside digitisation, the state government has also initiated a comprehensive review of the existing regulatory framework under Priority Area-22 of its reform agenda. Departments have been instructed to identify provisions that have become obsolete, duplicative or unnecessarily complex over time, so that they may be repealed, amended or rationalised.

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The review will be carried out on the basis of six key reform principles aimed at reducing compliance burdens and simplifying administrative processes. These principles include limiting licencing or prior approval requirements only to high-risk activities, adopting self-registration systems in other cases, granting lifetime validity to licences, promoting outcome-based regulation instead of process-based regulation, encouraging accredited independent third-party inspection mechanisms, and implementing risk-based inspection systems. The initiative is expected to reduce procedural complexities, enhance regulatory clarity and make governance more effective and accountable.

According to the directions issued by the Chief Secretary, all departments must complete the review process and submit a detailed action taken report by July 3. These reports will include details of laws and regulations identified for amendment, repeal or simplification, along with the steps taken in alignment with the state government’s reform objectives.