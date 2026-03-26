The Haryana Health Department has approved the establishment of an HIV viral load testing laboratory at Civil Hospital, Panchkula. With this, Haryana will have its second dedicated facility, the first being located in Rohtak.

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This was informed by Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, who said the laboratory has been approved at an annual cost of Rs 1.65 crore, based on an estimated workload of approximately 15,000 HIV viral load tests per year.

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In a cost-efficient move, the new laboratory will be set up by utilising the existing Covid-19 molecular testing infrastructure already in place along with the procurement of additional equipment specific to HIV viral load testing.

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The project was developed on the basis of inputs provided by the Haryana State AIDS Control Society (HSACS), while the technical evaluation was independently conducted by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) - the apex body governing HIV/AIDS response in the country. The cost per HIV viral load test has been set at Rs 1,100, in line with national guidelines.

Notably, the entire expenditure for setting up and operating the testing facility will be funded by the NACO, with no financial liability falling on the Haryana state government. This makes the initiative both fiscally prudent and replicable - a model that other states could adopt to expand HIV diagnostic capacity without straining their own budgets, Dr Misra said.

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For HIV-positive individuals, regular viral load testing is not optional - it is essential. These tests help doctors determine whether antiretroviral therapy (ART) is working effectively, detect treatment failure early, and prevent the virus from developing drug resistance.

Without timely access to viral load testing, patients face delayed interventions and poorer health outcomes. Currently, samples from all districts of Haryana are sent to PGIMS Rohtak.

This new laboratory will significantly decrease time for testing and will result in better monitoring of HIV positive patients.

Dr. Misra said the establishment of the lab will significantly enhance access to timely HIV diagnostic services and monitoring, benefiting patients who require regular viral load testing and strengthening the overall response to HIV/AIDS in Haryana.

The Panchkula HIV viral load lab is part of a wider effort by the Haryana government to decentralise specialised healthcare services and bring them closer to underserved populations.

By repurposing existing infrastructure, partnering with national bodies, and ensuring zero cost to the state, this initiative reflects a model of efficient, patient-centred governance.