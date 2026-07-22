DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana to set up skill centres in 100 rural clusters, link self-help groups with Amazon and Walmart

Haryana to set up skill centres in 100 rural clusters, link self-help groups with Amazon and Walmart

Saini directs officers to encourage startups in every district and ensure that entrepreneurs do not face administrative hurdles while establishing new ventures

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Advertisement

With a view to create a strong foundation for employment and self-employment, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating industrial growth, entrepreneurship and skill development under the Haryana Vision @2047 roadmap.

Advertisement

Chairing a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat with officials of the MSME Department, Industries Department, Startup Haryana and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Saini directed officers to encourage startups in every district and ensure that entrepreneurs do not face administrative hurdles while establishing new ventures.

Advertisement

To boost local employment and support traditional industries, the CM directed officials to prepare a calendar for organising Swadeshi Melas in every district. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in manufacturing rakhis will be brought into the initiative on a large scale, with their products linked to leading e-commerce platforms, including Walmart and Amazon, to expand market access.

Advertisement

He also asked officials to develop a dedicated Wood Zone and Wood Market at Barwala, equipped with modern showrooms. The project is expected to enhance the income of local artisans and create significant job opportunities.

Under the revamped Single Window Clearance System, the time required for industrial approvals will be reduced from 45 days to 30 days, with a long-term target of cutting approval timelines by 50 per cent. Dedicated Startup Nodal Officers have also been appointed in every district to provide handholding support to entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

As part of efforts to decentralise the state’s IT ecosystem, Kurukshetra, Hisar and Rohtak will be developed as alternative IT hubs on the lines of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

The government also plans to attract large-scale investments in green industries through the proposed Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 and the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy 2026.

10 new PADMA clusters, Rs 2,000-crore startup fund

The CM said at least 10 new industrial clusters are being established across Haryana under the flagship PADMA scheme. To strengthen access to capital for emerging enterprises, the state is setting up the Rs 2,000-crore Haryana Startup Fund, while a Rs 250-crore Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund has already been launched.

Rural skill centres and ITI reforms

In collaboration with the Skill Development Department, the government will identify 100 high-potential rural clusters for establishing specialised skill centres focused on region-specific industries. These centres will cater to sectors such as bead manufacturing in Hisar, handloom production in Panipat, agricultural equipment and dairy in Karnal and pottery in Yamunanagar.

Under the PM SETU Scheme, new courses will be introduced in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The government will also facilitate the adoption of at least 25 industry-driven ITIs by private companies, with the aim of ensuring direct employment for more than 70 per cent of trainees.

Greater support for women entrepreneurs

To promote women-led enterprises, the government has earmarked Rs 11.5 crore under the Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The initiative will provide mentoring and financial linkages to around 500-600 aspiring women entrepreneurs.

In addition, crèche facilities will be established in industrial areas to support working women and women entrepreneurs.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts