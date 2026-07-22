Haryana to set up skill centres in 100 rural clusters, link self-help groups with Amazon and Walmart

With a view to create a strong foundation for employment and self-employment, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at accelerating industrial growth, entrepreneurship and skill development under the Haryana Vision @2047 roadmap.

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Chairing a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat with officials of the MSME Department, Industries Department, Startup Haryana and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Saini directed officers to encourage startups in every district and ensure that entrepreneurs do not face administrative hurdles while establishing new ventures.

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To boost local employment and support traditional industries, the CM directed officials to prepare a calendar for organising Swadeshi Melas in every district. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in manufacturing rakhis will be brought into the initiative on a large scale, with their products linked to leading e-commerce platforms, including Walmart and Amazon, to expand market access.

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He also asked officials to develop a dedicated Wood Zone and Wood Market at Barwala, equipped with modern showrooms. The project is expected to enhance the income of local artisans and create significant job opportunities.

Under the revamped Single Window Clearance System, the time required for industrial approvals will be reduced from 45 days to 30 days, with a long-term target of cutting approval timelines by 50 per cent. Dedicated Startup Nodal Officers have also been appointed in every district to provide handholding support to entrepreneurs.

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As part of efforts to decentralise the state’s IT ecosystem, Kurukshetra, Hisar and Rohtak will be developed as alternative IT hubs on the lines of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

The government also plans to attract large-scale investments in green industries through the proposed Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 and the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy 2026.

10 new PADMA clusters, Rs 2,000-crore startup fund

The CM said at least 10 new industrial clusters are being established across Haryana under the flagship PADMA scheme. To strengthen access to capital for emerging enterprises, the state is setting up the Rs 2,000-crore Haryana Startup Fund, while a Rs 250-crore Atmanirbhar Startup Venture Fund has already been launched.

Rural skill centres and ITI reforms

In collaboration with the Skill Development Department, the government will identify 100 high-potential rural clusters for establishing specialised skill centres focused on region-specific industries. These centres will cater to sectors such as bead manufacturing in Hisar, handloom production in Panipat, agricultural equipment and dairy in Karnal and pottery in Yamunanagar.

Under the PM SETU Scheme, new courses will be introduced in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The government will also facilitate the adoption of at least 25 industry-driven ITIs by private companies, with the aim of ensuring direct employment for more than 70 per cent of trainees.

Greater support for women entrepreneurs

To promote women-led enterprises, the government has earmarked Rs 11.5 crore under the Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The initiative will provide mentoring and financial linkages to around 500-600 aspiring women entrepreneurs.

In addition, crèche facilities will be established in industrial areas to support working women and women entrepreneurs.