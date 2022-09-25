Haryana to soon recruit 18,000 school teachers

IANS

Chandigarh, September 25

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 18,000 teachers will soon be recruited in schools. Out of them, 11,000 regular teachers will be recruited and the remaining through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

हरियाणा के स्कूलों में जल्द 18 हजार शिक्षकों की भर्ती की जाएगी...



इसमें 11 हजार रेगुलर शिक्षक और 7 हजार शिक्षकों को हरियाणा कौशल रोजगार निगम के माध्यम से भर्ती किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/glUe3BXjeK — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 25, 2022

At a programme organised on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, the Chief Minister said the government is continuously working to ensure quality school education. Five lakh tablets have been distributed to the students of Class 10, 11, and 12, while 2.5 lakh tablets will be provided soon.

"Haryana is the first state in the country to take this initiative. Now, people not only from other states but also from abroad are commending this initiative and are moving forward to draft such schemes and implement them," he said.

The Chief Minister said the government is strenuously working to ensure smart classrooms and improving school buildings. For this, work is being done by the government in a phased manner.

"In the first phase, two blocks of each district are selected. This work is being carried out by the School Management Committees." The Chief Minister said the government has made an online transfer policy for teachers so that any teacher can take transfer according to their seniority.