 Haryana to spend Rs 126 cr on mgmt of legacy waste in Gurugram, Faridabad : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
To clear 15 lakh metric tonnes of garbage in Bandhwari by June

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

The Haryana Government has awarded contracts valued at approximately Rs 126 crore for processing an additional 15 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at Bandhwari. An action plan has been prepared to achieve this target by June 2024, said state Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal.

Presiding over a meeting to assess progress on waste disposal in Gurugram and Faridabad, Kaushal directed the officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to take strict action against agencies and officials failing to address leachate waste management at the Bandhwari site.

He emphasised the need for decisive action, including penalties and fines, against those responsible for waste management and proper disposal at landfills in Gurugram and Faridabad. Any delays in processing or disposing waste would not be tolerated, he warned.

Kaushal reviewed the development of the Mujheri site, progress on installing trammels and ongoing works at the Partapgarh landfill site. He directed the Commissioner of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation to complete development at Mujheri and install trammels by January end and to commence operations at Partapgarh site by mid-February.

He was apprised that Gurugram and Faridabad generate about 1,200 TPD (tonnes per day) and 1,000 TPD of fresh waste, respectively.

The Municipal Corporations at Gurugram and Faridabad conduct regular awareness programmes on waste segregation and monitor daily compliance. The Gurugram MC has achieved 47 per cent segregation while the Faridabad MC has reached 44 per cent waste segregation.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has started decentralised fresh waste processing at five locations: Beri Bagh, Badshahpur, Sector 44, Carterpuri and Darbaripur.

Three transfer stations at Beri Bagh, near Paras Hospital and near Atul Kataria Chowk are operational for daily processing while 390 bulk waste generators process their waste on-site, contributing to the processing of a total of 396 tonnes of waste per day.

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad processes 140 TPD of fresh waste at decentralised locations, with 77 of 275 bulk waste generators processing their waste on-site.

The Gurugram MC has penalised 163 bulk waste generators while the Faridabad MC has penalised 70 for non-compliance with bulk waste generator norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016.

2,200 tonnes generated daily

  • Gurugram and Faridabad generate about 1,200 TPD (tonnes per day) and 1,000 TPD of fresh waste, respectively
  • The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), processes 396 tonnes of waste per day
  • The Faridabad MC processes 140 TPD of fresh waste at decentralised locations
  • As many as 163 bulk waste generators in Gurugram and 70 in Faridabad have been penalised for non-compliance of norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016
