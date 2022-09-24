Haryana to start paddy procurement from October 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Haryana will start the procurement of paddy from October 1 and will continue till November 15. All necessary arrangements for the same have been completed.

This time the government has set a target to procure around 55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

The state government has decided that Rs 100 per quintal will be charged instead of four percent market fee on paddy which is not purchased at MSP, i.e Basmati and duplicate Basmati. Out of which Rs 50 will go to Mandi Board and Rs 50 will be deposited in Haryana Rural Development Fund as cess.

It was also decided that the average yield of 30 quintal per acre will be considered in the main paddy-yielding districts of the state for procurement at MSP and 28 quintal per acre in other paddy districts will be considered for procurement at MSP.

Besides this, the government has already announced that the procurement of the Kharif crops will also start from the same date. Procurement of paddy and Kharif crops will be done in more than 400 mandis across the state.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department will procure 50 per cent of paddy. Apart from this, 30 per cent will be procured by HAFED, 15 percent by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and five percent by Food Corporation of India.

The procurement of Kharif crops will be done at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as announced by the Centre.

The MSP of Rs 2,040 per quintal has been fixed for paddy (common), Rs 2,060 per quintal for paddy (Grade-A), Rs 2,350 per quintal for bajra, Rs 1,962 per quintal for maize, Rs 7,755 per quintal for moong, Rs 6,400 per quintal for sunflower, Rs 5,850 per quintal for groundnut, Rs 7,830 per quintal for sesame, and Rs 6,600 per quintal for arhar and urad.

Help desks will be set up at every mandi to ensure that farmers do not face any problems. Officers of the Marketing Board, Agriculture and concerned departments will be deployed at this help desk to redress the grievances of farmers.