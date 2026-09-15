Haryana to start paddy procurement from October 1; farmers seek preponement

The Haryana Government has intensified administrative preparations for the government procurement of paddy, and scheduled to commence it from October 1, yet the farmers demand it to prepone it keeping in view the crop cycle.

Yet again, the tech-driven crop procurement system in Haryana, centered around the “Meri Fasal-Mera Byora” (MFMB) portal, would be adopted despite the fact that a section of farmers and opposition leaders had criticised it.

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The farmers demand the government to implement it for ‘transparency’ but with ‘relaxations’ taking into consideration the constraints faced by not-so-tech-savvy colleagues.

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Nonetheless, a high-level review meeting chaired by Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana today, it was declared to start procurement October 1 onwards.

Senior officers from Agriculture Department, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, and various other departments associated with the paddy procurement process attended the meeting.

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The spokesperson of the state unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Prince Waraich, said that the paddy procurement ‘technically’ has to commence from September 15.

“The crop cycle comes to 90 days. As the government allows to sow the crop from June 15, the crop gets prepared by September 15. Why was there delay in procurement? Actually, by default the Centre announce procurement date as October 1. Earlier season also, we had brought it to the notice of the Centre and the procurement was got done by September 22. This time too, the concerned department on our initiation, has already communicated the Centre and we hope that the procurement would be allowed in advance”, he said.

He supported the technological measures again being in place to keep check on forge sellers to penetrating into the mandis, but demand it to be implemented with liberal approach.

Under the revamped system, a three-tier verification process has been made mandatory, matching crops brought to mandis with those registered by farmers. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication has also been introduced to verify identities.

The biometric verification system was introduced following the 2025 Karnal paddy scam, where fake gate passes were used to sell paddy from other states in Haryana mandis.

This led to fraudulent procurement records and siphoning of government funds, involving officials, traders, and millers.

The scam resulted in multiple FIRs and arrests, prompting the government to implement biometric verification to prevent such fraud and ensure transparency in procurement

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that it was a welcome step it these measures help checking the forgery, but it has to be implemented with certain flexibility and relaxations.

“Regarding the biometric identification of particular farmer, the government should authorise any of his family members to gain access to mandis. Similarly, it should be free from time bound frame offering one or two-day relaxation”, he said.

However, Charuni said that the procurement has to be scheduled in advance. “We are taking up the issue with the government. The crop was already ripening and government should not delay the procurement”, he said.

Officials informed that gate passes would be issued only after verifying farmers bringing paddy to the mandis through geo-fencing technology.

In addition, final procurement of the crop would be approved only after matching the crop details entered by the farmer on the portal with the prescribed average yield of the concerned area.

Along with the ongoing paddy procurement arrangements, the minister also directed officials to make advance preparations for the upcoming Rabi season, particularly for wheat sowing.

Meanwhile, he also directed that adequate advance stocks of essential fertilisers such as urea and DAP should be maintained so that farmers do not face any shortage during sowing. He also stressed ensuring the timely availability of high-quality certified seeds.