Haryana to stop deploying govt school teachers for non-academic duties

To relieve government school teachers of “non-academic official tasks”, the Haryana government has initiated a move to replace them by deputing government employees who do not have clearly defined full-time jobs.

In a communique to all administrative secretaries of government departments, the Chief Secretary has directed them to identify employees in their respective departments who could be assigned multifarious duties, thereby relieving teachers of such responsibilities.

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“The Chief Minister has observed that there are several categories of employees working in various departments who do not have clearly defined or full-time duties,” the communication reads. It recommends that their services, wherever feasible, be utilised for undertaking such non-teaching/multifarious duties. This would help relieve teachers and enable them to focus on teaching and other academic activities in educational institutions.

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A meeting of administrative secretaries has been scheduled for October 7 to discuss the matter and report back to the Chief Minister’s Office.

It has been a regular practice for teachers in government schools to be assigned various types of non-academic tasks.

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With the academic session already midway through, academics have been suffering considerably due to the additional workload on teachers in Haryana.

The deployment of teachers for non-academic duties goes against Section 27 of the RTE Act, which prohibits assigning teachers any non-educational work except those specifically exempted under the Act.

The presence of both teachers and students for 220 academic days is mandatory under the RTE Act, and diverting teachers from classrooms negatively impacts learning outcomes.

An estimated 10,000 teachers had been assigned duties such as Booth Level Officer (BLO) work, Special Intensive Revision (SIR), household surveys and Census-related work, besides online activities and training sessions for non-educational purposes.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the directions had been issued on the instructions of the Office of the Chief Minister following complaints that students’ studies were being hampered as teachers were being assigned “non-academic” jobs.

Haryana School Lecturers Association (HSLA) state president Satpal Sindhu welcomed the directions to identify employees who could be deployed for non-teaching and multifarious duties.

Sindhu said the move was a step in the right direction, as teachers should primarily be engaged in teaching and academic activities. “For a long time, teachers have been burdened with duties unrelated to teaching, including surveys, PPP-related work, data collection, multiple online applications and other departmental assignments. This has a direct bearing on classroom teaching and the academic functioning of schools,” he said.

He said the HSLA had repeatedly raised the issue of assigning non-productive work to teachers and urged the government to implement the directions in letter and spirit. Employees from departments having clearly defined or suitable duties should be utilised for such assignments wherever feasible, he added.

“The focus of a teacher should be on the classroom, students and learning outcomes. Teachers must be allowed to teach, rather than being diverted to non-teaching assignments,” Sindhu said.