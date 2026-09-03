Haryana to tag stray cattle, impose steep fines and FIRs on repeat offenders

In a major push to curb the stray cattle menace and improve animal welfare, the Haryana Government will launch a special campaign focused on public safety and dignity of animals.

For the first time, the state will undertake mandatory tagging of cattle to establish ownership. The move will make it possible to fix responsibility and take action if an animal belonging to a household or gaushala is found roaming in public places.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed that the initiative be rolled out at the earliest. He reviewed the issue at a meeting on Wednesday with officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog Chairman Ramchand Kamboj and Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana. The meeting also discussed management of gaushalas, Gau Abhayaranya (cow sanctuary), breed improvement and measures to make gaushalas self-reliant.

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Officials noted that some owners, after milking their cattle in the morning and evening, leave them to roam in the open. Such unattended animals on roads cause traffic snarls, accidents and public inconvenience.

Graded penalty for violators

The government is finalising a policy with stringent penalties for repeat offenders. Under the proposed framework, a fine of Rs 11,000 will be imposed when an animal is caught straying for the first time, Rs 21,000 for the second violation, and an FIR will be registered against the owner on the third instance.

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Officials said the government is also considering withdrawing benefits under various animal welfare schemes, including support for vaccination and insurance premium, from habitual offenders. Names of repeat violators may also be put on a negative list.

To ensure effective implementation, the Chief Minister has directed authorities to float district-wise tenders for catching stray cattle. Mandatory tagging will be an integral part of the drive.

Directions have also been issued to strengthen infrastructure at cattle sanctuaries, including proper fencing and boundary walls, cultivation of green fodder, adequate water supply and other essential facilities.

Push for self-reliant gaushalas

The state is simultaneously focusing on strengthening gaushalas and improving cattle care. The Haryana Gau Seva Aayog has been tasked with working closely with registered gaushalas to improve management, promote breed improvement and create sustainable revenue streams.

Haryana at present has 707 registered gaushalas housing nearly four lakh cattle.

Modern cow sanctuary in Nuh

The government is also developing a modern Gau Abhayaranya at Hasanpur village in Nuh district. Designed with an emphasis on environmental sustainability and economic viability, the project will include a waste-to-energy plant to convert cow dung into CNG, dedicated grazing zones and a veterinary hospital.

Officials said the sanctuary will also promote large-scale production of organic fertilisers and Panchgavya-based products, aligning animal welfare with rural economic activity.