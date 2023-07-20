Haryana to take up Hathnikund dam construction with Himachal: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today that the state government was actively considering a proposal to construct a dam behind the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district. Addressing a press conference here, he said a proposal to construct a dam 500 metres behind the barrage was being taken up with the Himachal Pradesh Government.

The barrage was in the eye of the storm recently, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging excess release of water from the barrage in Delhi. Haryana, however, refuted the allegation, claiming that it was only a barrage and not a dam, and it could not hold excess water due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Khattar has announced to contribute Rs 5 crore to the Himachal CM Relief Fund.

Sharing rainfall statistics, the Chief Minister said from July 8 to 12, the state’s cumulative rainfall was 110 mm against the normal rainfall of 28.4 mm, which showed 287 per cent excess rainfall.

Pegging the total loss due to floods at over Rs 500 crore, Khattar said a provision had been made for the payment of Rs 15,000 per acre for 100 per cent loss. “But the assessment of damage will be done after July because the sowing of some crops can be done again till July 31,” he stated.

As many as 1,353 villages and four MC areas in 12 districts — Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar — had been declared flood-hit, he said.

Refuting the allegations by the Opposition that the flood situation in the state was caused due to increased mining in rivers, the Chief Minister said such statements were illogical, as flood and mining had no connection.

Legal mining in riverbeds could have the potential of increasing the water intake capacity of rivers, helping in preventing floods in low-lying areas as the excess built-up of silt was removed in the mining process.

Meanwhile, he said around 6,629 persons had been evacuated and 41 relief camps had been organised. About 1,774 persons were currently housed in the camps.

“For the loss of a human life, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given, while in the case of the loss of a limb, the compensation will be Rs 74,000 per person if the disability is between 40 and 60 per cent,” he said.

An amount of Rs 2.5 lakh per person would be paid when the disability was more than 60 per cent. The state government would pay a compensation of Rs 37, 500 for the loss of a buffalo/cow/camel/yak; Rs 4,000 for a sheep/goat/pig; Rs 32,000 for a camel/horse/bullock; Rs 20,000 for a calf/donkey/pony/mule/heifer; and Rs 100 per poultry bird, he added.

