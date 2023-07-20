 Haryana to take up Hathnikund dam construction with Himachal: CM : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana to take up Hathnikund dam construction with Himachal: CM
Monsoon fury

Haryana to take up Hathnikund dam construction with Himachal: CM

Haryana to take up Hathnikund dam construction with Himachal: CM


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today that the state government was actively considering a proposal to construct a dam behind the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district. Addressing a press conference here, he said a proposal to construct a dam 500 metres behind the barrage was being taken up with the Himachal Pradesh Government.

The barrage was in the eye of the storm recently, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging excess release of water from the barrage in Delhi. Haryana, however, refuted the allegation, claiming that it was only a barrage and not a dam, and it could not hold excess water due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Khattar has announced to contribute Rs 5 crore to the Himachal CM Relief Fund.

Sharing rainfall statistics, the Chief Minister said from July 8 to 12, the state’s cumulative rainfall was 110 mm against the normal rainfall of 28.4 mm, which showed 287 per cent excess rainfall.

Pegging the total loss due to floods at over Rs 500 crore, Khattar said a provision had been made for the payment of Rs 15,000 per acre for 100 per cent loss. “But the assessment of damage will be done after July because the sowing of some crops can be done again till July 31,” he stated.

As many as 1,353 villages and four MC areas in 12 districts — Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Palwal, Sonipat, Sirsa and Yamunanagar — had been declared flood-hit, he said.

Refuting the allegations by the Opposition that the flood situation in the state was caused due to increased mining in rivers, the Chief Minister said such statements were illogical, as flood and mining had no connection.

Legal mining in riverbeds could have the potential of increasing the water intake capacity of rivers, helping in preventing floods in low-lying areas as the excess built-up of silt was removed in the mining process.

Meanwhile, he said around 6,629 persons had been evacuated and 41 relief camps had been organised. About 1,774 persons were currently housed in the camps.

“For the loss of a human life, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given, while in the case of the loss of a limb, the compensation will be Rs 74,000 per person if the disability is between 40 and 60 per cent,” he said.

An amount of Rs 2.5 lakh per person would be paid when the disability was more than 60 per cent. The state government would pay a compensation of Rs 37, 500 for the loss of a buffalo/cow/camel/yak; Rs 4,000 for a sheep/goat/pig; Rs 32,000 for a camel/horse/bullock; Rs 20,000 for a calf/donkey/pony/mule/heifer; and Rs 100 per poultry bird, he added.

Damage assessment after July

  • Compensation of Rs 4 lakh to be awarded for loss of life and Rs 74,000 to be given in case of losing a limb
  • As many as 1,353 villages and four civic body areas in 12 districts have been declared flood-affected
  • Rs 15,000 to be paid per acre for 100 per cent loss
  • Damage assessment to be undertaken after July as some crops can be sown again until July 31

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Yamunanagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

57 countries give visa-free access to Indian passport holders; see full list

2
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

3
Delhi

Pilot, husband thrashed for 'torturing' 10-year-old domestic help in Delhi's Dwarka

4
Patiala

Heavy rain in Patiala leads to flood-like situation

5
Punjab

Advisory issued in Punjab's Gurdaspur as water is released into Ujh river

6
J & K

Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured in fire incident in Siachen

7
Nation

15 electrocuted in accident at power transformer at Namami Gange site in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

8
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

9
Nation

Neither with NDA nor with ‘INDIA’: 11 political parties with 91 MPs have not joined any alliance

10
Delhi

Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Top News

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Session set to be stormy, Oppn to rake up Manipur, ordinance

Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

5 buried alive, three washed away as rain batters Kathua

15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

15 electrocuted in Chamoli, inquiry ordered

Incident at sewage plant on river bank

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off

Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...

Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured

Fire at Siachen post, Capt loses life, 6 get injured


Cities

View All

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Amritsar Admn urges residents not to go near Ravi river

Swollen Beas waters worsen flood situation in Mand area

Inundated roads turn into breeding ground for mosquitoes

Scrap dealer run over by school bus, driver absconds

Knotty affair: Not just poles, cables installed on walls, house roofs in Adarsh Nagar

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Craze for studying abroad grips Bathinda village

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Declared PO twice, fraudster arrested

Khuda Lahora villagers nab bike thieves

Fresh diarrhoea cases reported in Kharar area

PGI doc attempts suicide

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

NIA attaches properties of Delhi smuggler in heroin seizure case

Man run over by car in Ghaziabad

Minor killed during robbery in Noida; 1 arrested

Two held for murder

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Rain rips apart civic body claims on city infra

Post-deluge, govt schools in Lohian see thin attendance

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Will tide over tough times together: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't politicise floods: Harbhajan Singh

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

After rain, sewers overflow in low-lying areas near Ganda nullah in Ludhiana

Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Money changer loot case in Ludhiana cracked with arrest of three

War on drugs: Ludhiana District leads Punjab with most NDPS cases

Tajpur Road’s dilapidated stretch endangers commuters

Heavy rain hits life in city

Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

Punjabi varsity student bags shooting medals

Fresh rain batters Patiala, 2 die as roof gives way

Minister visits flood-hit areas, seeks Central aid

Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods