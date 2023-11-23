 Haryana to withdraw 8,275 cases related to Covid norm violations, says CM Khattar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana to withdraw 8,275 cases related to Covid norm violations, says CM Khattar

Haryana to withdraw 8,275 cases related to Covid norm violations, says CM Khattar

Says government will move Supreme Court over High Court’s order to quash law that proposed to have 75 per cent reservation for residents of state in private sector jobs

Haryana to withdraw 8,275 cases related to Covid norm violations, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, November 23

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the state government will start the process of withdrawing FIRs registered against individuals who violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and other guidelines issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said 8,275 such FIRs have been registered for non-compliance of the Covid norms.

The chief minister said 14,127 people have been arrested due to these cases and later released on bail.

“We will start the process of taking back 8,275 cases,” he said, adding that in some of these cases there are pending court trials.

“We will be taking up the matter with the courts and initiate proceedings to withdraw all such FIRs,” Khattar said.

The FIRS are related to violations of SOPs and guidelines related to Covid-19, including for not wearing masks, violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, the chief minister said.

Khattar said 1,030 of these cases have been lodged in Gurugram, 814 in Jhajjar, 765 in Faridabad, 646 in Rohtak and 545 in Karnal.

On the recent case of spurious liquor which claimed 20 lives in Yamunanagar and Ambala districts, Khattar said stringent measures to tackle illegal activities associated with the production and distribution of spurious liquor have been implemented.

“Consequently, 35 people have been arrested, fines totalling Rs 2.51 crores have been levied, and six FIRs have been registered,” he said.

In Yamunanagar, three FIRs have been registered, resulting in 19 arrests, and 16 people have been apprehended in Ambala.

Four liquor license holders have been declared defaulters, and 12 vending zones -- six urban and six rural -- have been cancelled. Forty-one sub-vend licenses have also been cancelled, he said.

Asked if there was any involvement of excise department officials, Khattar said investigations are going on but no such issue has come so far.

Khattar, however, assured that if any official is found guilty, he will not be spared. He said one of the accused “has links with Congress, but it is good that they have suspended him from the party”.

On Punjab and Haryana High Court's order to quash the law that proposed to have 75 per cent reservation for residents of the state in private sector jobs, Khattar said the government will move the Supreme Court over the issue.

“We will strongly plead on this matter in the court. We will fight the (legal) battle,” he said.

On being asked about the Jind government school principal arrested for alleged sexual harassment of several female students, the chief minister said the government will not tolerate such “shameful incidents”, and that the accused “would not be spared”.

After the incident came to light, police took immediate action and arrested the accused, he said.

Now a woman principal has taken charge of the concerned school, and 16 other staff members have been transferred out, Khattar added.

On Supreme Court's remarks asking the Punjab government to take cue from Haryana's efforts to check stubble burning, Khattar said his government's “serious and collaborative efforts” with farmers have resulted in substantial success in reducing farm fires in the state.

Haryana government has given various incentives to farmers to dissuade them from burning stubble and providing them machinery to manage stubble, he said.

Khattar said farmers have been told that stubble can be used in thermal power plants and can be a profitable product in various other industries.

If Punjab too gives such facilities and incentives, farmers will stop burning the crop residue. “As against 36,000 farm fires in Punjab this year, Haryana has reported only 2,300,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at providing social and financial security to the ‘Antyodaya’ families, Khattar disbursed Rs 44.48 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1,159 beneficiaries of the government’s Dayalu scheme, catering to those with death or permanent disability of a family member.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

2
India

India reacts to allegations of 'its involvement' in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

3
Diaspora

US thwarted plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, lodged protest with India: Report

4
India

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue operation just like a war, timelines should not be assumed, says NDMA

5
World Cup 2023

Australian team's 'lukewarm reception' after 6th World Cup title leaves Indian cricket fans perplexed

6
Haryana

Jind horror: 142 students have come forward to complain, says report

7
J & K

Soldier, 2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Rajouri

8
J & K

Two Captains, 2 jawans killed in Rajouri gunfight; Major among three injured

9
Punjab

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

10
India

India takes security inputs from America seriously: MEA after report claims US foiled bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers put on hold again after platform develops cracks

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers put on hold again after platform develops cracks

Rescue workers will ‘stabilise’ platform on which 25-tonne a...

Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri

Soldier, 2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Rajouri

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Quari, a...

Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict

Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict

‘We will look at it and decide,’ a three-judge Bench tells s...

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...

IRCTC website goes down, users complain on X

IRCTC website goes down, users complain on X

'E-ticket booking was temporarily affected due to technical ...


Cities

View All

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Protest as admn takes possession of land acquired for Bharatmala project

Farmers assured of action against erring officials in Amritsar

Muted Gurbani telecast on Heritage Street outside Golden Temple irks Sikh Sangat

MC chief inspects sanitation in Central, East constituencies

Gurpreet Bhullar takes over as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Chandigarh MC’s community centres, dispensaries not fire-safe

Injection administered to patient by impersonator at PGI contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

2-day remand for accused in PGI injection case

Students of Chandigarh school sent home after leak in PNG line

After Diwali, City Beautiful Chandigarh's air quality in 'poor' category again

Delhi's AQI expected to improve in next 2-3 days: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi's AQI expected to improve in next 2-3 days: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna: Delhi Police verifying vital clues through technical analysis

Delhi teen stabs boy 55 times, slits throat and dances; horror unfolds on CCTV

Delhi schools begin nursery, KG, Class 1 admission process; last date December 15

Gang kingpin held for fraud in Delhi

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Farmers’ stir triggers outrage on social media

72 lakh saplings planted on 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak in 2019, 50% survive

Gang of snatchers busted, 5 held

Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament: Chandigarh school, Lucknow sports hostel enter quarters

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

20-year-old hacked to death by two bike-borne youths in Ludhiana

Delay in conducting civic body elections: Ludhiana residents face challenges in absence of elected councillors

Farm fires: 586 farmers fined, 20 blacklisted, 72 FIRs lodged in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Attack on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids premises of ex-LIP leader Sarabjit Singh Kang

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Power junior engineers suspend hunger strike

Punjab logs 512 crop residue fires

After 3 decades, Revenue Dept gets 740 patwaris

District admn starts anti-drug awareness programme

Dance performances mark Day 2 of inter-zone youth fest