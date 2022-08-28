Haryana to write to Goa for CBI probe into Sonali Phogat 'murder' case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

Haryana government will write a letter to Goa for transferring Sonali Phogat’s death case to the CBI.

On the demand from the family, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave the assurance to the family members of Sonali Phogat today.

Late in the evening, Phogat’s family members had reached Sant Kabir Kutir, CM’s Chandigarh residence, to meet Khattar.

Sonali Phogat's family with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Video grab

While meeting the family members, the CM expressed grief over the death of Sonali. He extended condolences to the family.

Khattar said the government was with the family in this sad time and they would do everything possible to get justice for the family.

The family members requested Khattar for a CBI inquiry into the matter. Khattar assured the family that a letter would be written on behalf of the Haryana government to the Goa government requesting to conduct a CBI probe.

This letter will be sent to the Goa government on behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. The family expressed satisfaction over the Chief Minister’s assurance.