Haryana told to file reply on 'flouting' of bail terms by accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Less than five years after 16-year-old boy Junaid was stabbed to death on a train, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed the State of Haryana to file a fresh reply on the alleged flouting of bail conditions by the main accused in the case.

The direction by Justice Karamjit Singh came on a petition filed against the state and another respondent by the victim’s brother Mohammed Hasim through senior advocate RS Cheema with Tarannum Cheema for cancellation of interim bail granted to main accused Naresh by the High Court vide order dated October 3, 2018.

Cheema submitted the respondent-accused had failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the interim bail after the passing of the order. He brought to the court’s notice two instances when the respondent allegedly committed breach of the terms and conditions of the order.

Referring to a news report published in a newspaper dated May 6, 2019, Cheema contended it showed the respondent entered Faridabad district where he was attacked. The second incident allegedly related to contents of a speech delivered by him in a ‘maha panchayat’.