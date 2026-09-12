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Home / Haryana / Haryana tops blood donation chart for third year running

Haryana tops blood donation chart for third year running

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:48 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Haryana will be honoured by the Central Government on October 1.
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Haryana has emerged as the national leader in blood donation for the third consecutive year, reflecting the state’s growing capacity to combine massive public participation with stronger blood transfusion infrastructure, digital integration, improved clinical safety and free life-saving support for patients.

With 5.89 lakh units of blood collected, 8,189 donation camps organised and complete licensed blood-centre coverage achieved across all districts, the state is now set to receive the country’s top recognition in the field of blood donation.

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The information was given by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Sumita Misra, here on Saturday. Haryana has stood first in blood donations per million populations, based on verified annual data recorded on the e-RaktKosh portal. The state will be felicitated by the Centre on October 1.

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Dr Misra said Haryana’s achievement reflects sustained public participation and state’s continued efforts to strengthen blood transfusion services, improve clinical safety, promote digital integration and ensure access to safe life-saving blood and blood components. Significantly, Haryana has secured the top national position for the third consecutive year, having also received national recognition in 2024 and 2025.

5.89L units collected

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Haryana collected 5.89 lakh units of blood during 2025-26 and organised 8,189 blood donation camps during the financial year.

With the licensing of the blood centre at Charkhi Dadri District Civil Hospital, 22 districts of Haryana now have at least one functional licensed government blood centre.

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