Haryana tops in SGST growth in first five months

Haryana has recorded the highest growth in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection among states during the first five months of the current financial year, with revenue rising 29% over the corresponding period last year.

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The state collected Rs 24,662 crore in SGST during April-August of 2026-27, compared with Rs 19,174 crore during the corresponding period of 2025-26. The growth of 29% is nearly twice the national growth rate of 16% during the period.

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In August alone, Haryana’s SGST revenue stood at Rs 4,982 crore (post-settlement), up 21% from Rs 4,119 crore collected in the same month last year. The state’s growth was substantially higher than the national average of 13% recorded in August.

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Haryana has 6.63 lakh GST taxpayers, accounting for less than 4% of the total GST taxpayer base in the country. Despite its relatively small share of taxpayers, the state contributes around 7.7% of the country’s total GST collection, including SGST, Central GST and Integrated GST.

The state has also registered growth in VAT and Central Sales Tax collection.

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During the first five months of the current financial year, VAT/CST revenue increased to Rs 5,768 crore from Rs 5,067 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 13.8%.