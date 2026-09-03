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Home / Haryana / Haryana tops in SGST growth in first five months

Haryana tops in SGST growth in first five months

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Haryana has recorded the highest growth in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection among states during the first five months of the current financial year, with revenue rising 29% over the corresponding period last year.

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The state collected Rs 24,662 crore in SGST during April-August of 2026-27, compared with Rs 19,174 crore during the corresponding period of 2025-26. The growth of 29% is nearly twice the national growth rate of 16% during the period.

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In August alone, Haryana’s SGST revenue stood at Rs 4,982 crore (post-settlement), up 21% from Rs 4,119 crore collected in the same month last year. The state’s growth was substantially higher than the national average of 13% recorded in August.

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Haryana has 6.63 lakh GST taxpayers, accounting for less than 4% of the total GST taxpayer base in the country. Despite its relatively small share of taxpayers, the state contributes around 7.7% of the country’s total GST collection, including SGST, Central GST and Integrated GST.

The state has also registered growth in VAT and Central Sales Tax collection.

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During the first five months of the current financial year, VAT/CST revenue increased to Rs 5,768 crore from Rs 5,067 crore in the corresponding period last year, marking a growth of 13.8%.

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