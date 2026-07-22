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Home / Haryana / Haryana tops North in Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings

Haryana tops North in Swachh Survekshan Grameen rankings

Rohtak best-performing district in region

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A solid waste management shed at Madina village in Rohtak. Tribune file
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Haryana has emerged as the top-performing state in North India in the Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) 2025 rankings, while Rohtak has been adjudged the best-performing district in the region. The achievement places Haryana ahead of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan in the North India category in the SSG conducted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

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Besides Haryana, Uttar Pradesh has been declared the top-performing state in the Central Zone, Bihar in East Zone, Sikkim in North-East Zone, Telangana in South Zone, and Maharashtra in West Zone.

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Rohtak ADC-cum-CEO (Zila Parishad and DRDA) Narendra Kumar said the survey assessed states and districts on multiple parameters, including sanitation infrastructure, solid and liquid waste management, citizen feedback, service-level progress and on-ground verification. Punjab’s Malerkotla secured the second position, followed by Una in Himachal Pradesh at third, he added.

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Kumar attributed Rohtak’s success to comprehensive rural sanitation strategy. “Solid waste management sheds were established in gram panchayats, with monthly shramdaan drives, plastic collection and compost pits for organic waste. Liquid waste was managed through soak pit systems, community soakage pits, drain screening and promotion of kitchen gardens. Individual and community toilets were constructed and regularly monitored,” he added.

The ADC further maintained that door-to-door waste collection was ensured in collaboration with gram panchayats, while private de-sludging operators were registered for faecal sludge management. Incinerators were installed in girls’ schools for sanitary waste disposal, alongside extensive cleanliness awareness campaigns, wall paintings and plastic waste segregation.

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DC Sachin Gupta said, “This achievement belongs to every gram panchayat, sanitation worker, frontline official and rural household that made cleanliness a daily practice rather than a campaign. Rohtak’s performance is expected to serve as a model for other districts in the region.”

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