Haryana tops north India with 2,044 cases of crimes against children in 2023

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) latest data, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh recorded 2,044, 782, and three cases, respectively, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012 in 2023.

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Haryana has 18 fast track special courts (FTSC) — including 14 exclusive POCSO courts — while Punjab has only 12 such courts, of which merely three are exclusive POCSO courts that are meant to expeditiously try cases involving minor victims of sexual offences, the government has told the Lok Sabha.

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Himachal Pradesh has six fast-track special courts, including three exclusive POCSO courts, Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal said on March 13 in response to questions asked by Nishikant Dubey and several other members of Parliament.

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Chandigarh has just one fast-track special court and has no exclusive POCSO court dedicated to cases of child sexual abuse, as the Union Territory recorded zero cases under the POCSO Act in 2023. Jammu and Kashmir has four fast-track special courts, including two exclusive POCSO courts.

Among the other states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest 218 FTSCs, including 74 POCSO courts. The state registered 8,574 POCSO cases involving girls as victims in 2023. Madhya Pradesh has 67 FTSCs, including 56 POCSO courts. It recorded 6,429 POCSO cases involving girls as victims in 2023.

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Kerala, which has 55 FTSCs, including 14 POCSO courts, registered 3,765 POCSO cases involving girls as victims in 2023, followed by Bihar, which has 54 FTSCs, including 48 POCSO courts (2,307 POCSO cases involving girls as victims in 2023), and Rajasthan having 45 FTSCs, including 30 POCSO courts (3,556 POCSO cases involving girls as victims in 2023).

As of January 31, 2026, a total of 774 FTSCs, including 398 exclusive POCSO (e-POCSO) courts, are functional across 29 states/UTs. The FTSCs have disposed of more than 3.61 lakh cases since the inception of the scheme.

A total of 1,77,335 cases of crime against children were registered during 2023, showing an increase of 9.2% over 2022 (1,62,449 cases), with POCSO Act cases accounting for 38.2% (67,694 cases).