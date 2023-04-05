Haryana Tourism department sets October deadline for Jyotisar project

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 4

The Haryana Tourism Corporation has set a deadline to make the ambitious Mahabharata theme buildings project at Jyotisar open for the public by October this year.

The project, which started in 2018, was to be completed in March 2021. However, it missed its deadline and then last year it got one-year extension (till July end this year). The Jyotisar project is coming up at a cost of around Rs 250 crore.

Vedic period food at restaurant The tourists will be able to witness the Vedic period lifestyle as well. There will be a restaurant where the visitors will be able to have Vedic period food and the staff will wear similar attire. Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Tourism corp

An official said: “Nearly 90 per cent of the civil work is completed and a deadline has been fixed to make it open for the public in October. The theme buildings will give a new experience to the visitors who reach here from different parts of the country to pay obeisance.”

For authentic content and storyline, last year, film director and screenwriter Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi was roped in for the content writing for the theme buildings. The officials of the Haryana Tourism Corporation had a sitting with the director at Jyotisar last month and the storyline, script and dialogues had been finalised.

Gautam Kumar, Executive Engineer, Haryana Tourism Corporation, said: “The visitors will be told about the stories related to Gita, Shantanu, Chausar, Bhishma, Arjuna and many other important characters of Mahabharata, besides some important incidents. Nearly 20 different stories are being prepared. The stories and their relevance will be linked with the present times. Augmented reality, artificial intelligence, holographic images and other latest technologies will be used to show the stories.”