DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Town Planning Department halts S+4 floor approvals

Haryana Town Planning Department halts S+4 floor approvals

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

With the Punjab and Haryana High Court hearing challenges to the Haryana Government's stilt-plus-four (S+4) floor policy, the state's Town and Country Planning Department has put the implementation of the policy on hold until further orders.

Advertisement

In a memorandum dated July 21, the department directed the Chief Administrator of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Managing Director of Haryana State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and the Director, Urban Local Bodies, to suspend all further approvals relating to S+4 floor residential buildings.

Advertisement

The memorandum stated that all further approvals in respect of S+4 floors on residential plots have been put on hold "on account of various works/modalities pertaining to online approval of building plans/self-certification currently under finalisation, as well as administrative exigencies."

Advertisement

The order was issued by Senior Town Planner Vijender Singh on behalf of the Director, Town and Country Planning Department. It specifies that the suspension of approvals will remain in force until further orders.

Copies of the memorandum have also been forwarded to all Senior Town Planners in circle offices and District Town Planners in field offices.

Advertisement

The department has further directed that no layout plans, zoning plans or service plan estimates involving a density of 18 persons per plot or construction under the S+4 floor policy should be approved until further orders.

The department's Information Technology wing has also been instructed to immediately disable the submission of applications seeking approval for S+4 floor buildings on both the dedicated S+4 portal and the Haryana Online Building Plan Approval System.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts