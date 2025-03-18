DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Haryana traders, industrialists disappointed

Haryana traders, industrialists disappointed

Budget lacks support for trade & industry, say business leaders
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Trader organisations in Haryana have expressed displeasure over the state Budget, accusing the government of neglecting the needs of businesses and industries. They have criticised the Budget for failing to offer financial relief, subsidies or incentives to boost trade and industrial growth in the state. The absence of a special economic package has also drawn sharp criticism.

Bajrang Garg, state president of Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal and national general secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Vyapar Mandal, voiced disappointment, stating that the Budget ignored the concerns of the business community.

"The government should have introduced subsidies on electricity bills and provided low-interest loans to encourage industries in the state. There is no support for business expansion. It will discourage investment and slow down economic growth," said Garg.

He further said traders had expected a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel, but the Budget failed to provide any relief. Farmers and commission agents were also hoping for the removal of market fees on fruits and vegetables, but their demand was ignored.

Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rastriya Jan Udyog Vyapar Sangthan, also called the Budget disappointing for entrepreneurs and traders.

“There seems to be no effort to reduce inspector raj and ensure security for businesses,” he said.

He further pointed out that the Budget lacks any concrete provisions for MSMEs, including factory licences, fire NOCs, trade licences, pollution certificates, affordable electricity, cheaper loans and tax relief.

"The government seems to have only mentioned a few business-related schemes just for formality. We expected an economic package or major capital investment to boost the industrial sector, but the Budget offers nothing substantial for business growth," said Dang.

