Haryana: Transfer of IPS officers only after CM's approval

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, February 14

Transfers and postings of all IPS officers will now be issued in keeping with the approval granted by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

An order to this effect was issued by the office of the Chief Secretary, here today, and seems to have to do with the posting and transfer orders of 15 IPS officers issued late last night.

The order states that “Rule 28 (1) of Rules of Business of Government of Haryana mandate proposals for appointments and postings of IPS officers shall be submitted to the Chief Minister before the orders are issued”.

With the reference to transfer orders issued last night, it mentions that the Home Minister, Anil Vij, had seen the earlier list of transfers given by the Chief Minister. He, on February 3, expressed reservation about two transfers and communicated the same to the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after considering Anil Vij’s reservations about the two postings, directed that the transfer orders be issued for all except one.

The order, referring to the rule, maintains that with the CM giving his nod, the requirement of placing the postings before the CM had been fulfilled and the Home Department should issue the orders.

The order also quotes another rule to state that all cases of transfer and postings of IPS officers be submitted to him through the Chief Secretary.

This particular order settles the issue pertaining to the transfer of IPS officers which has been a bone of contention between the CM and the Home Minister.

Sources said that bringing out of such an order was necessitated since the Home Minister would choose to sit on the proposals of postings of IPS officers sent to him, thereby delaying implementation.

In the past as well, Vij had raised objections to the transfer of IPS officers, but the CM has always had the last say.

Transfers of IPS officers have been a bone of contention between Vij and the CM with the former maintaining that these are under his preview. However, since the CS's order was issued yesterday, it is likely that the IPS transfers were issued only after clarifying that the CM has the final word under the rules.

Vij, despite repeated attempts to contact him, was not available for comments.