Haryana transfers 6 HCS officers, posting orders of Dheeraj Chahal to be issued later 

The Haryana government on Tuesday transferred and posted six HCS officers with immediate effect. The order was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

Under the order, Surender Singh (HCS 2002), Secretary of the State Information Commission, has been given additional charge as Additional Director (Admn), Women and Child Development.

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Kuldhir Singh (HCS 2002), Additional Director (Admn), Health Services, has been given additional charge as Additional Director (Admn), AYUSH.

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Shilpy Pattar Dutt, Joint Director (Admn), Women and Child Development, has been posted as Joint Director (Administration and Mid-day Meals), Elementary Education, against a vacant post.

Nirmal Nagar (HCS 2013), CEO of Zila Parishad and DRDA, Mahendragarh, has been posted as Additional Director (Admn), Elementary Education.

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Deepak Kumar, Joint Director (Admn), AYUSH, has been posted as CEO of Zila Parishad and DRDA, Mahendragarh.

Inder Jeet (HCS 2016), who was awaiting posting, has been appointed Managing Director of the Cooperative Sugar Mills, Shahabad, in place of Dheeraj Chahal (HCS 2019).

The order says the posting of Dheeraj Chahal will be issued later.