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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Transporters launch 3-day strike against Delhi’s green tax hike

Haryana: Transporters launch 3-day strike against Delhi’s green tax hike

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:02 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Transporters and truck drivers assemble at Transport Nagar and raise slogans against the government in Karnal . Photo: Varun Gulati
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On the call of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), transporters of Karnal district started a three-day strike from Thursday against the Delhi Government’s decision to hike the environment compensation cess (ECC) on commercial vehicles.

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Raising slogans against the government, the transporters and truck drivers assembled at Transport Nagar after parking their vehicles, warning that the agitation would intensify if their demands were not met.

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The transporters said they were opposing the hike in ECC and NGT taxes imposed on trucks entering Delhi from different states across the country. They are also protesting against the Delhi Government’s decision to completely ban the entry of BS-IV commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, 2026.

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The protesting transporters are opposing the increase in ECC and NGT taxes imposed on trucks entering Delhi from different states across the country. They are also protesting against the Delhi Government’s decision to completely ban the entry of BS-IV commercial vehicles into Delhi from November 1, 2026. The transporters demanded immediate withdrawal of the government order.

Mohit Narwal, a transporter, said nearly 67 transport unions from Delhi-NCR, including the AIMTC, had been holding meetings for the last 15-20 days after the government increased the tax and announced the ban on BS-IV vehicles.

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Narwal said the transporters repeatedly appealed to the government to reconsider its decision, but no action was taken, leaving no choice but to protest. “All transport unions unanimously decided to launch a three-day strike. He further alleged that BS-VI vehicles were already nearly Rs 15 lakh more expensive than earlier models because they were introduced as pollution-free alternatives. Despite this, the government continues to impose ECC charges on these vehicles for entering Delhi.

Narwal also said that the government had earlier claimed BS-IV vehicles contributed more to pollution and promoted BS-VI vehicles as a cleaner option. However, even after investing heavily in the upgraded vehicles, the transporters are still facing additional taxes and restrictions.

Another transporter Narender Singh said the transporters were the backbone of the country’s supply chain, responsible for delivering foodgrains, milk, and other essential commodities across the country. “Vehicles carrying raw materials had also been stopped at the Delhi border, and no such vehicles are being allowed to enter the national capital,” he said, adding that they would continue their protest for three days.

Another transporter said if the strike of transporters continued, food and essential commodities might become costlier.

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