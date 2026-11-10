Haryana triples solar subsidy cap for shrimp farmers, boosts support for aquaculture

To promote sustainable aquaculture and enhance farmers’ incomes, the Haryana Government has increased the capacity limit for subsidised solar power systems used in shrimp farming from 10 kilowatts (KW) to 30 KW.

Announcing the decision, Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Fisheries Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the move would help shrimp farmers reduce their dependence on conventional electricity and diesel generators, significantly lowering production costs and improving profitability.

Under the state’s Intensive Fisheries Development Programme 2025-26, the project cost for solar power systems used in white shrimp farming has been fixed at Rs 50,000 per KW, with a maximum eligible project cost of Rs 15 lakh for a 30 KW system. Farmers will receive a 60 per cent subsidy on the approved project cost.

Rana said shrimp farming requires uninterrupted power for aeration and other operations, resulting in high electricity and fuel expenses. The enhanced solar subsidy is expected to make aquaculture more economical, environmentally sustainable and financially rewarding for farmers.

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Integrated aqua parks planned

The government is also strengthening aquaculture infrastructure through the development of Integrated Aqua Parks, which will function as Centres of Excellence in Sirsa and Bhiwani districts.

Construction work on the Centre of Excellence in Bhiwani has already begun and the facility is expected to be operational by June 2028. Meanwhile, the process of establishing an Integrated Aqua Park at Poharka village in Sirsa has commenced under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

These centres will provide comprehensive support to fish and shrimp farmers, including modern farming technologies, hands-on training, quality seed, and scientific guidance, enabling them to adopt more productive and technology-driven practices.

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New opportunity for saline-affected areas

Highlighting the growing potential of white shrimp cultivation, the minister said shrimp farming is emerging as a profitable alternative for farmers in areas affected by soil and water salinity, where conventional crops often face productivity challenges.

He said the government is encouraging diversification beyond traditional wheat and paddy cultivation by promoting high-value allied activities such as fisheries and aquaculture. With lower input costs, better technology and scientific support, shrimp farming can generate higher returns and create new livelihood opportunities, particularly for rural youth.

Rana added that the combination of enhanced solar assistance, improved infrastructure and technical support would help farmers diversify income sources while driving sustainable growth in Haryana’s fisheries sector.