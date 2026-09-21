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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Two held in separate drug hauls in Hisar

Haryana: Two held in separate drug hauls in Hisar

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Hisar police has cracked two separate cases, recovering banned alprazolam tablets and arresting two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotic Cell team conducted a raid near the Ramlila Ground in Mahabir Colony and arrested a woman with 9,420 banned alprazolam tablets. The recovered tablets weighed 942 grams. During the search, the police recovered the banned intoxicating tablets from a cardboard carton she was carrying on her head.

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The accused was identified as Shalu, wife of Satish and a resident of Mahabir Colony, Hisar. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at HTM police station, Hisar.

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In a separate operation, the Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested Joginder, son of Bharat Singh and a resident of Chandan Nagar, Hisar, near GH Mor in the Cloth Market area. The police recovered 150 banned alprazolam tablets weighing 15.3 grams from him.

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