Haryana: Two held in separate drug hauls in Hisar

The Anti-Narcotic Cell of the Hisar police has cracked two separate cases, recovering banned alprazolam tablets and arresting two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotic Cell team conducted a raid near the Ramlila Ground in Mahabir Colony and arrested a woman with 9,420 banned alprazolam tablets. The recovered tablets weighed 942 grams. During the search, the police recovered the banned intoxicating tablets from a cardboard carton she was carrying on her head.

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The accused was identified as Shalu, wife of Satish and a resident of Mahabir Colony, Hisar. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at HTM police station, Hisar.

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In a separate operation, the Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested Joginder, son of Bharat Singh and a resident of Chandan Nagar, Hisar, near GH Mor in the Cloth Market area. The police recovered 150 banned alprazolam tablets weighing 15.3 grams from him.