Haryana universities to abolish posts vacant for 4 years

The Haryana Government has decided that all newly created posts in state universities that remain vacant for four years may be deemed abolished.

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A communique to this effect has been issued by the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, to all administrative secretaries of the state government, heads of departments and vice-chancellors of state universities.

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The communique, issued under the subject ‘Economy Measures’, states: “All newly created posts in state universities which remain unfilled/vacant for a period of four years from the date of approval by the Finance Department may be considered as deemed abolished.”

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It further states that the Administrative Department may submit proposals to the Finance Department for consideration of filling posts that have remained vacant for more than four years on a case-to-case basis.

The government’s decision has drawn strong opposition from teachers’ associations of state universities.

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A meeting of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) has been convened to discuss the matter and formulate a strategy to oppose the move.

“The government’s order to abolish the posts lying vacant for four years is completely illogical. Instead of identifying the reasons behind the delay in filling up of the vacant posts and expediting the process of selections/appointments, the Haryana Government has decided to abolish the vacant posts. The move will be opposed tooth and nail,” said Dr Narender Chahar, vice-president of the All-India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (AIFUCTO) and a member of the executive committee of the HFUCTO.

Chahar said the government should not target the health and education sectors to reduce expenditure.

“It should be understood that a number of posts have been lying vacant for want of requisite permissions from the state authorities or non-completion of certain formalities by them. Due to this, numerous posts of faculty members have been lying unfilled and several teaching departments at the state universities are functioning without even a single regular teacher. Now, the decision to abolish the posts altogether would be a big setback for the higher education system in the state,” he said.

A detailed strategy to oppose the decision and seek its repeal will be chalked out at the HFUCTO meeting, he added.