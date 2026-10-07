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Home / Haryana / Haryana university gets copyright for database of state women’s body measurements

Haryana university gets copyright for database of state women’s body measurements

The repository has been developed by the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science as part of a research project titled 'Design and Development of Mannequin Based on the Repository of Anthropometric Data of Women of Haryana State'

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 12:58 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The researchers claimed that it would help researchers and product designers develop more comfortable, safer and women-centric products. Representational photo: Istock
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Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has secured copyright for a database of 55 different body measurements of women from Haryana that could help manufacturers design products with better fit, comfort and usability for women.

The researchers from the College of Community Sciences of the HAU has received official copyright for a repository containing systematic anthropometric data of women from Haryana. The researchers claimed that it would help researchers and product designers develop more comfortable, safer and women-centric products.

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The repository has been developed by the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science as part of a research project titled "Design and Development of Mannequin Based on the Repository of Anthropometric Data of Women of Haryana State". The data is expected to provide a useful foundation for designing products according to the actual physical dimensions and requirements of Indian women, claimed the researchers.

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HAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj congratulated research scholar Khushbu, her research supervisor Dr Promila Krishna Chahal and department head Dr Kiran Singh on receiving the copyright.

Dean of the College of Community Science Dr Monica Sharma said the study recorded 55 different body measurements of rural and urban women aged between 18 and 21 years from Hisar and Fatehabad districts. The measurements included height, body widths and circumferences, dimensions in sitting and standing positions, as well as measurements related to the hands and legs.

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She said the data collected during the research had been scientifically organised, while the identities of the women included in the study had been kept confidential. The repository could be used for further research and product development.

The data could have applications in designing clothes, furniture, footwear, workplaces and other everyday products according to the body dimensions and requirements of Indian women. It could also help in developing agricultural and household equipment that is easier, safer and more comfortable for women to use.

The repository assumes particular significance in the context of the large participation of women in agricultural work, said the researchers adding that the data could help manufacturers and researchers develop agricultural tools and equipment of appropriate size and design for women, while also improving the design of appliances used for household work.

Dr Naresh Kaushik, Director of Human Resource Management of the HAU, said the research was important because products designed for women need to take their actual physical structure and requirements into consideration. He said the repository developed by HAU would provide a useful base for the future development of women-centric products.

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